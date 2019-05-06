BREWSTER – Central Washington B League champion Bridgeport eliminated Brewster from postseason play with a 6-2 league soccer victory April 30.
The Mustangs entered the match having already secured the league championship at 8-1.
But Brewster was tied with Tonasket and Manson at 5-4.
Only the top three teams in the CWL, along with the top three in the Caribou Trail League, advanced to the District 6 1A/2B tournament that started May 3 with elimination matches.
The tournament opened Friday with Manson at Cashmere and Chelan at Tonasket. Both were loser-out games.
Play continues Tuesday, May 7, with Friday winners taking on Bridgeport or Cascade (which received No. 1 seeds).
Finals are May 9 at the Apple Bowl in Wenatchee.
On Tuesday, Bridgeport struck first on a goal by Alexis Valdovinos on assists from Ramiro Espino and Osvaldo Orozco.
The Mustangs went up 2-0 on a goal by Yair Diaz on an assist from Christian Aguilar.
Brewster’s first big chance at a score came when a player got past Bridgeport goal keeper Carlos Ruiz.
The Mustangs’ Alejandro Zarate swept behind Ruiz, booting the ball away just before it crossed the goal line.
Brewster’s Jose Gomez scored late to make the score 2-1 at the half.
The teams took turns attempting to punch in a score early in the second half.
Each side made tremendous saves.
The Bears appeared to score with the ball lifted over Ruiz’s head, but it did not go in.
Ruiz dived to one side, getting finger tips on a save in a corner.
The Mustangs broke through when Osvaldo Orozco passed to Diaz, who weaved past Bears keeper Carlos Garcia for a 3-1 lead.
Garcia saved a shot from six feet in front of him before the Bears’ Jose Gomez cut the lead to 3-2 with just over 12 minutes to go.
From there, Bridgeport sent a flurry of shots toward Brewster’s goal.
Alexis Valdovinos assisted Diaz on a goal.
Aguilar got past Garcia on a slow dribbler, fell to the ground in front of the goal and headed the ball the final foot for a score.
Alexis Valdovinos scored the final goal with about seven minutes to go.
“The Mustangs ended their last regular season game strong,” Bridgeport coach Gabe Gonzalez said. “They played well, passing the ball and creating opportunities to put the ball in the goal as well as not allowing many opportunities for Brewster to score.
“The Bridgeport Mustangs soccer team has worked hard. The younger players have stepped up and competed strongly with our seniors.”
Brewster’s seniors were honored prior to the match. They included Juan Garcia, Ricardo Gallaga, Rodrigo Gomez, Felix Nava, Alexis Pio, Carlos Najera, Ramiro Rincon and Florentino Perez.
Bridgeport seniors in their final regular season match included Rafael Martinez, Alejandro Zarate, Daniel Valdovinos, Christian Aguilar, Alexis Valdovinos, Osvaldo Orozco, Diego Martinez and Tony Ruiz.
Chelan 4, Okanogan 3 SO
CHELAN – Okanogan saw its postseason goal evaporate in a 4-3 loss to Chelan that was decided by a shootout April 30.
Scoring for the Bulldogs were Leithan Gillespie on a Josue Ramos assist, James Hamilton on a Ramos assist and Ramos on a Jose Gonzalez assist.
“The kids played hard all of the way through,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said. “They never gave up, which describes the way we have played all season long.
“We have had great senior leadership this year. I want to recognize our seniors who have been great role models for our younger players.”
Seniors included Jorge Rivera, Colby Shiflett, Leithan Gillespie, Frank Vega, Jose Gonzalez and Micah Downey.
Chelan won the match 5-3 in the shootout.
OMAK – Caribou Trail League champion Cascade shut out Omak, 7-0, in a Caribou Trail League match April 30.
The Pioneers recognized their seniors in the final home league game. They include Patrick Ramey , Dillon Carlton, Andrew Foss, Kanen Ables, Ivan Medina, Gabe Avalos, Alex Johns, Quin Both and Joel Ibarra.
“Cascade is a great team,” said Omak coach Chris Werner. “We did what we could, but they are well coached and have some quality players. We didn’t take advantage of other games this season. We lost three league games with three minutes or less.
“This was our playoff and we couldn’t put it together. Congrats to Cashmere, Cascade and Chelan for their playoff position. We had nine seniors who were very dedicated this season
“Patrick Ramey led well this season and worked for the squad,” the coach said. “I’m proud to have coached him over the last three years.”
Tonasket 5, Liberty Bell 1
WINTHROP – Chris Rivera scored four goals in helping lead Tonasket to a 5-1 league win over Liberty Bell on April 30.
Hector Guevara scored the Tigers’ other goal.
The win elevated Tonasket into a tie with Manson at 6-4 for second in the final standings of the Central Washington B League.
The Tigers received the No. 2 seed and were to have played No. 3 Chelan in the CTL/CWB tournament that opened Friday, May 3.
Also on Friday, Manson was to have played Cashmere.
Both matches were loser out.
The tournament continues May 7 at higher-seeded teams’ fields.
All four remaining teams will continue play - No. 1 and No. 2 at state; No. 3 and No. 4 in crossover matches with the Northeast 1A League.
Manson 6, Oroville 5 2OT
MANSON – Manson celebrated senior night with a 6-5 win over Oroville in double overtime on April 29.
Oroville, taking advantage of wind to its back, opened up a 4-1 lead by halftime.
Manson responded in the second half with four goals to one for Oroville to tie the match at five-all.
In the second overtime, Manson’s Esteban Escoto scored with 15 seconds before the match would have gone to a shootout.
Manson seniors include Marco Sanchez, Oliver Ellingson and Gustavo Villasenor.
Oroville seniors include Andres Lopez, Anthony Jamison, Brigido Ocampo, Gilberto Hernandez-Delgado, Jose Cervantes, Jose Nemacio, Merrick Sharrath, Rogelio Castillo and Sage Sarmiento.
CTL/CWB tournament
May 3 at higher seed
Game 1: Manson at Cashmere
Game 2: Chelan at Tonasket
May 7 at higher seed
Game 3: Winner Game 1 at Bridgeport, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: Winner Game 2 at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.
May 9 at Wenatchee Apple Bowl
Game 5: Loser Game 3 v Loser Game 4, 6 p.m. Both advance to crossover games with Northeast 1A League.
Game 6 (championship): Winner Game 3 v Winner Game 4, 8 p.m. Both teams are seeded directly to state.
May 11, crossover matches
CTL/CWB No. 4 at NEA No. 1
NEA No. 2 at CTL/CWB No. 3
Caribou Trail League
(As of May 2)
league overall
W L W L T
Cascade 8 0 12 0 1
Cashmere 6 2 12 2 0
Chelan 4 4 7 8 0
Okanogan 2 6 6 9 0
Omak 0 8 1 11 1
Central Washington 2B League
(As of May 2)
league overall
W L W L T
Bridgeport 9 1 13 1 0
Tonasket 6 4 10 6 0
Manson 6 4 7 7 0
Brewster 5 5 6 9 0
Oroville 2 8 4 8 1
Liberty Bell 2 8 3 10 0
Pateros 0 0 1 12 0
