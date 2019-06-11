COULEE CITY — Almira/Coulee-Hartline’s state champion baseball and softball teams earned both MVP titles in the Northeast 1B League.
For baseball, Dalton Kenter was named the league’s MVP.
ACH coach Mike Correia was named the Northeast 1B League’s Coach of the Year.
Others on the all-league baseball team include ACH’s Cooper Correia, Chase Gerard and Reece Isaak, Republic’s Gabe Lightfoot and Curlew’s Gunnar Hilderbrandt.
Honorable mention went to ACH’s Mac Isaak and Brayton Schafer.
For softball, ACH’s Sarah Bradshaw was voted league MVP.
Others named to the all-opponent’s team included Meika Heath and Rylee Desautel of Inchelium, Makenna Oliver and Gabi Isaak of ACH, Korin Baker and Taylor Ringstad of Curlew, Jenna Couch and Whitney Dawson of Selkirk, and Hailey Young of Northport.
Honorable mention went to ACH’s Kendell Correia and Mikayla Rushton and Cusick’s Taylor Allen and Amy Reijonen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.