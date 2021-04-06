OKANOGAN – Pinochle players gathered March 30, with Peggy Myers earning high score at 8,390.
Others with high scores were Ida Laurie, 8,330; Vicki Harlan, 7,870, and Boyd Walton, 7,300, reports Buck Workman.
Walton and Laurie started the night with a 1,500 trump and also had 300 pinochle twice.
Partners with 300 pinochle - Paul Steuermann and Yank Clark (twice), Joe Feddersen and Clark, Fedderson and Harlan (twice), Fedderson and Pat Byrd, Harlan and Walton, and Bill Bruton and Buck Workman.
