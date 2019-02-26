OMAK - Navarro Nanpuya of Omak was voted wrestler of the year in the Caribou Trail League.

Nanpuya finished the season at 48-1 and with the 1A state title at 170 pounds.

“Navarro is a great young man with a work ethic that is surpassed by no other student athlete I know,” said Omak wrestling coach Dean Agee. “Navarro is driven inside of the mat room and in the classroom as well.

“I have known Navarro for many years, and since I can recall his goal was to become a state champion. His perseverance and dedication paid off this year. Last year’s state championship chance was cut short by an injury to his elbow. He overcame this injury to become a state champ.”

At state, Nanpuya pinned his first two foes before winning by technical fall (16-0) in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Nanpuya took a 5-2 decision over Wayne Baker of Castle Rock.

Nanpuya exploded to an 18-2 technical fall in the championship over Jesus Ramos of Connell.

“He very well could have been a two-timer,” Agee said. “His new goal is to continue playing sports in college. He has the opportunity to play football or to wrestle at the collegiate level.”

Nanpuya is scheduled to compete March 29-31 at the 30th annual National High School Coaches Association’s Wrestling Championships at Virginia Beach.

“It has been by honor to be able to be a part of Navarro’s journey so far,” said Agee. “There are many, many people who deserve thanks and gratitude for helping Navarro achieve his goals. There are too many to mention here, but they all know who they are and so does Navarro.”

The Okanogan team received the sportsmanship award.

Okanogan also landed three on the first team, including state champion Dalton Swayze (37-4) at 195, Julian Cates at 182 and James Smith (36-12) at 220.

Cascade’s Jesus Sandoval was named coach of the year.

The Kodiaks dominated the first team with seven wrestlers out of 14 being on the first team.

CTL All-League

106 - 1, Juan Martinez, Casc. 2, Kayden Cate, Omak. HM, Erik Rodriguez, Cash.

113 - 1, Axel Martinez, Casc. 2, Myles Chapman, Cash. HM, Trace Kleckner, Okan.

120 - 1, Manuel Camarena Casc. 2, Jesus Sandoval, Casc. HM, Richie Myers, Okan.

126 - 1, Daniel Sandoval, Casc. 2, Aaron Guerrero, Cash. HM, James Austin, Chel.

132 - 1, Jace Seely, Casc. 2, Jose Mercado, Chel. HM, Blake Brown, Cash.

138 - 1, Adian Arceo, Casc. 2, Carlos Venegas, Chel. HM, Austin Curry, Casc.

145 - 1, Whelan Gillian, Cash. 2, D’Andre Vasquez, Casc. HM, Anthony Cardona, Omak.

152 - 1, Skye Malone, Chel. 2, Duke Odenrider, Cash. HM, Baz Lloyd Jr., Cash.

160 - 1, Erik Alcala, Chel. 2, Cole Warman, Casc. HM, Efren Guerrero, Casc.

170 - 1, Navarro Nanpuya, Omak. 2, Sterling Ritch, Okan. HM, Jose Valdez, Casc.

182 - 1, Julian Cates, Okan. 2, Eric Rosario, Casc. HM, Angel Mendoza, Chel.

195 - 1, Dalton Swayze, Okan. 2, Skylar Gordon, Chel. HM, Ian Ellis, Okan.

220 - 1, James Smith, Okan. 2, Gabe Garcia, Okan. HM, Adrian Martinez, Chel.

285 - 1, Hunter Reinhart, Casc. 2, Leighton Jensen, Omak. HM, Dillion Anderson, Omak.