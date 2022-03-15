COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Omak High School graduate Navarro Nanpuya placed seventh in the National Junior College Athletic Association National Wrestling Championships on March 4-5.
Nanpuya, a 2019 Omak graduate, gained All-American status for the second time. He wrestles at 174 pounds for North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene.
Immediately after his last match at the national tournament, he was offered a full-ride scholarship to the University of Cumberland in Kentucky, said Omak coach Dean Agee. Nanpuya plans on entertaining full-ride offers from four other schools, too, the coach said.
Last year, Nanpuya placed fourth at 174 and earned all-American honors.
