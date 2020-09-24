WENATCHEE – Most campgrounds in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will close in September and October and will not reopen until late spring.
“Forest Service employees are in the process of closing campgrounds in preparation for the upcoming winter season,” said Bryan Mulligan, public services staff officer. “Every year about this time we start the winterization process — turning off water systems so they don’t freeze and burst pipes when cold temperatures arrive, removing garbage receptacles, cleaning and locking many outhouses and restrooms, and locking gates that access the campgrounds.”
Some campgrounds have already closed and others will be closing as the weather gets colder, said forest officials. Visitors are advised to check the status of campgrounds with local ranger stations before heading out.
In most cases, once a campground is closed for the winter it can still be used but no services - water, garbage and sometimes outhouses - are available. Visitors need to bring water and toilet paper, and pack out all garbage.
Campgrounds in the Wenatchee River Ranger District close for the winter and are not available for use.
“Once campgrounds are closed, we ask people not to park their vehicles in front of the closed campground entrance gates as we still do some maintenance work in the campgrounds and need access,” Mulligan said.
As cooler autumn weather arrives, forest users are reminded to be prepared and carry with them appropriate gear and clothing for all weather conditions. Plan ahead with clothing appropriate for both warm and cold temperatures, and if heading out on a long day hike, be prepared for fewer daylight hours, said officials.
National forest campground closure dates:
-Chelan Ranger District - All campgrounds close Oct. 26.
-Cle Elum Ranger District – Concessionaire-operated campgrounds close Sept. 28. District-maintained campgrounds close Oct. 19; Rider’s Camp is closed.
-Entiat Ranger District: Closure date is yet to be determined. Information: Entiat Ranger District, at 509-784-4700.
-Methow Valley Ranger District - Campgrounds close by the end of September or early October. Once closed, they remain available for use with no amenities.
-Naches Ranger District – Concessionaire-operated campgrounds closed Sept. 8. All district-maintained campgrounds are closed except for Hause Creek, which will remain open until Sept. 30.
-Tonasket Ranger District - All campgrounds close Oct. 15.
-Wenatchee River Ranger District – Concessionaire-operated campgrounds close Oct. 5.
