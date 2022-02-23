SEDRO WOOLLEY - North Cascades National Park Service Complex will offer online trip planning and reservations on Recreation.gov for the May 27 through Sept. 30 peak hiking season.
Visitors will have the opportunity to see real-time site availability and secure definitive backcountry trips across the park complex. While the park has offered advance reservations for wilderness camping and climbing for four years, the 2022 shift to fully online reservations will allow visitors greater control over their itinerary and earlier notification of a confirmed trip, said a park announcement.
The park will retain one-third of all available sites for “walk-up” reservations throughout the summer.
Visitors will have three options to acquire a backcountry or climbing permit for overnight trips during the peak season.
-Beginning March 3-15, visitors may apply for the early access lottery by going to the North Cascades National Park page on Recreation.gov. If selected, successful lottery applicants will be assigned a date and time to book their proposed reservation online during the early access period of March 21 to April 19.
-General access (also called the general on-sale) for advanced reservations will be available from April 26 through Sept. 28 for booking without an appointment online.
-As in previous years, approximately one-third of all available sites will be held for walk-up permits, which can be obtained up to 24 hours in advance of a trip at the Wilderness Information Center in Marblemount during peak season. Canceled reservations and no-shows will allow additional permit opportunities available as walk-up permits.
More information is available at www.nps.gov/noca.
