OLYMPIA – National Safe Boating Week, May 22-28, aims to remind people about the importance of safe boating, according to the National Safe Boating Council.
The council coordinates the event each year with boating partners in the United States and Canada. The Washington State Parks boating program encourages boaters to keep safety in the forefront.
According to the Northwest Marine Trade Association, new boat sales in Washington were up 12.4 percent in 2020, and vessel registrations were the highest number seen in 12 years.
“A lot of new people are out boating and paddling,” said Rob Sendak, Washington State Parks boating program manager. “While boating is typically a safe activity, accidents do occur unexpectedly. We encourage everyone to get educated before heading out and always wear a life jacket while on the water.”
According to Washington’s recreational boating accident data, last year:
-22 people died in boating accidents. That doesn’t include six people who are missing.
-55 percent of the fatal accidents occurred on non-motorized vessels and 45 percent on motorized.
-Only two of those who died had a boater education card.
-70 percent of victims were not wearing a life jacket.
-Three accidents involved alcohol or drugs, one of which resulted in the death of a child age 16.
-The oldest victim was 74; the youngest was 10.
The Boating Program recommends people become educated, conduct a vessel safety check, always wear a life jacket, carry two forms of communications devices that will work when wet, avoid alcohol and drugs, protect against cold water shock, learn about the safe boating campaign through social media, check and understand the weather and protect against cold water shock.
