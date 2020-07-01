OLYMPIA – The state has posted its new 2020-2021 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet online.
The new pamphlet is effective from today, July 1, through June 30, 2021, and features rules and regulations for hundreds of lakes, rivers and marine areas around the state, plus species including trout, salmon, shellfish and others.
Regulations can be found at http://www.eregulations.com/washington/fishing/. This year’s pamphlet is hosted on a new platform, allowing for easier browsing of the pamphlet online, said the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Printed copies of the pamphlet should be available at license dealers around the state by July 1. Dealer locations can be located at https://wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/dealers.
With the spread of COVID-19 still a concern, the department recommends calling ahead to ensure the dealer is open and has copies of the pamphlet.
Among the changes this year:
-Warmwater species - Daily limits for bass, channel catfish and walleye have increased in select lakes, and daily limits for those species have been removed for all rivers, streams and beaver ponds.
Anglers should check specific rules to see if a particular body of water is managed under river or lake rules. Changes implement recommendations and legislation meant to help recovery of the endangered southern resident killer whale population.
-Sturgeon - Statewide night closure is in effect and sanctuary areas have been extended from May 1 through Aug. 31. It is unlawful to remove sturgeon with a more than 55-inch fork length from the water.
The department will issue updates and corrections to the pamphlet as needed. Anglers can stay up to date with regulations by downloading the Fish Washington mobile app on their smartphone; more information can be found at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/app.
The department also issues emergency rules throughout the year, available at https://fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.