OLYMPIA –Anglers on 77 lakes, as well as rivers, streams, and beaver ponds across Washington are allowed to keep more bass, walleye and channel catfish as part of their daily limit under new permanent rules approved by the state Fish and Wildlife Commission late last year.
The rules took effect Feb. 17.
They were approved at the commission’s December meeting in Bellingham and were the result of legislation passed in 2019. The rules are intended to help aid the endangered southern resident killer whale population by reducing the risk of predation on salmon smolts by the targeted warmwater species.
“These measures were implemented in part to help meet the recommendations of the governor’s Southern Resident Orca Task Force, and we presented commissioners with a range of options to choose from,” said Steve Caromile, inland fish program manager with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“We believe we landed on a set of rules that address those recommendations, while still allowing for robust fishing opportunities for these popular species.”
Rules include:
-Largemouth bass - Change from five to a 10-fish daily limit; only one fish may be longer than 17 inches.
-Smallmouth bass - Change from 10 to a 15-fish daily limit; only one fish may be longer than 14 inches.
-Channel catfish - Change from five to a 10-fish daily limit. No minimum size.
-Walleye: Change from eight to a 16-fish daily limit; only one fish may be longer than 22 inches.
Several other freshwater rule changes also went into effect Feb. 17, including:
-Restoring a year-round fishing season on the portion of the Colville River that extends from the mouth upstream to the bridge at Valley.
-Implementing a permanent fishing closure in the upper Green (Duwamish) River in the Tacoma municipal watershed from the Tacoma municipal watershed boundary marker (approximately 1.3 miles downstream of the Tacoma Headworks Dam) to the Friday Creek confluence.
-Removing eastern brook trout from the trout daily limit in Patterson Lake in Okanogan County, removing the daily limit of lake trout in Lake Chelan, and removing trout and cutthroat special size restrictions on Black Lake in Thurston County.
As is the case with trout, kokanee caught with bait will count toward the daily limit whether kept or released, said the department.
More information is at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/regulations/2020#19-13-052.
