MAZAMA – Upgrades have been made to the recreational parking at Silver Star bridge on the North Cascades Highway.
The area, with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, recently was approved for state Sno-Park status.
New amenities include additional parking spaces, an improved parking area and flow for trailered rigs, new turn-around site, a concrete vault toilet and an information kiosk, according to Rosemary Seifried, recreation manager for the Methow Valley Ranger District.
Upgrades were paid for with a federal lands access program grant administered by the Federal Highway Administration and local contributions.
The Sno-Park was open until the state Department of Transportation moved the highway’s winter closure gate from Silver Star to Early Winters.
“And it was a huge success,” said Jason Goldstein of Washington State Parks’ winter recreation program.
He added that he encouraged the ranger district to apply for more funding next winter through the winter recreation program.
The site serves snowmobilers, backcountry and cross country skiers, snowshoers, mushers, fat bikers and heli-skiers during the winter months.
An avalanche beacon is included at the site, said Craig Stahl, president of the Methow Valley Snowmobile Association.
The group installed the solar-powered beacon, which doesn’t detect avalanches but alerts passers-by if their safety gear, or avalanche beacon, is working.
Forest officials said each user must be prepared to assess avalanche conditions and determine risks themselves. More information is available on the Northwest Avalanche Center website.
