OLYMPIA – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has named Peter Mayer as the agency’s new director.
He succeeds Don Hoch, who retired after 10 years in the job.
As director, Mayer will be responsible for leading one of the country’s most beautiful and diverse park systems encompassing more than 120,000 acres with 124 developed parks, numerous properties and heritage sites, and a staff of 1,000, said the agency.
Mayer’s first day will be March 15.
Mayer, 52, is leaving a post as deputy executive director of Metro Parks Tacoma, where he is responsible for governance, strategic direction and overall business operations. During his time there, the organization received the National Recreation and Park Association’s Gold Medal award.
He has a master’s degree in parks and recreation administration from Washington State University, from which he also earned his undergraduate degree.
Mayer, a native of Anacortes, and his wife, Jen, have two children — Zack, age 18, and Isabel, age 14. The family lives in Issaquah.
