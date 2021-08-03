LOOMIS – A July 24 night fishing tournament by the Okanogan Valley Bass Club drew competitors but few fish.
Spectacle Lake “did not produce like we expected,” said the club. “Awesome to see the competition despite the slow fishing.”
Participants stayed out until 2 a.m. to weigh their catches.
In addition to adults, there were four youth anglers. Sixteen teams competed.
Shad West and Larry Hudson placed first with 15.29 pounds.
Results – 1, Shad West and Larry Hudson, 15.29 pounds. 2, Dan Phillips and Mike Hughes, 13.14 pounds. 3, Luke Butler and Nathan Munson, 11.39 pounds. 4, Ken Chaplin and Dustin Chaplin, 10.59 pounds. 5, Brian Walters and Tito Montemor, 10.52 pounds. 6, Matt Marsh and Baylor Marsh, 10.32 pounds. 7, Jeremy Clark and Logan Clark, 9.69 pounds. 8, Josh White and Angela White, 9.28 pounds. 9, Jeff Walter and Mikel Ward, 7.51 pounds. 10, Ryan Anderson and Noah Olmstead, 7.01 pounds. 11, Tanner Anderson and Tyler Anderson, 6.55 pounds. 12, Jesse Coyne, 6.06 pounds. 13, Austin Wood and Heidi Cruz, 4.41 pounds. Patrick Denison and Josh Evens, 4.13 pounds.
Jeff Taylor and Mitch Taylor, and Marshall West and Riley West also competed.
There were 69 fish weight for an average of 1.83 pounds per fish. Teach team averaged 4.31 pounds, for a total of 126.14 pounds of fish. Sixty-seven fish were released.
The club said it had planned its Aug. 14-15 tournament on Palmer and Spectacle lakes, but because of the water level and fishing conditions at Spectacle, that lake is being scrapped. A possibility is to have the tournament at Palmer Lake and Lake Osoyoos.
