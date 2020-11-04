OLYMPIA – Fishery managers from Washington and Oregon are seeking nominations for people to fill positions on advisory committees for recreational and commercial fishing issues on the Columbia and Snake rivers.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is accepting nominations through Nov. 24 for appointees to three-year terms on the Columbia River Commercial Fishing Advisory Group and Columbia River Recreational Fishing Advisory Group. Terms begin in January 2021 and end in December 2023.
The two groups meet two to four times per year to develop recommendations for salmon, steelhead, sturgeon and smelt fisheries. Members are expected to participate within the:
-North of Falcon season-setting process for salmon fisheries.
-Columbia River Compact commercial fishery hearings.
-Joint state hearings on recreational fishery regulations.
“These advisory group members are a critical connection between WDFW, ODFW and the public,” said Ryan Lothrop, Columbia River fishery manager for Washington. “They represent an important voice in Columbia River fishery management discussions.”
Up to 20 applicants from Washington and Oregon will be chosen for each advisory group. More information is available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/crrfag and https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/crcfag/.
