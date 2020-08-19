OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking nominations for candidates to serve on a new ad hoc committee that will advise the department in developing a non-native gamefish and fisheries policy.
The department is looking for diverse applicants who represent the broad scope of interests in gamefish management and native species conservation in Washington state.
Ideal candidates will represent one or more interest: Recreational fishing, fishing industry, native species conservation, and local government officials or community groups
Up to 12 individuals will be selected to serve on the committee, which will convene its first meeting in September 2020 and meet periodically for one year or until the new non-native gamefish and fisheries policy is finalized. To ensure the safety and health of committee members, agency staff and the public, the advisory group will meet via webinar.
Nominations are open through Aug. 31.
Non-native game fish species such as walleye, bass and catfish play an important role in diversifying Washington’s recreational fishing landscape, said Steve Caromile, inland fish program manager.
“These species generate thousands of angler trips every year, and contribute millions to state economies,” Caromile said. “This policy will help guide future management of these vital fisheries, while at the same time ensuring native fish thrive in areas where these species might overlap.”
Caromile said the department plans to use a consistent, transparent and science-based approach to develop the policy, and advisers on the committee have the opportunity to help shape that process.
Nomination letters must include the candidate’s name, address, telephone number and email address; relevant experience and reasons for wanting to serve as a member of the ad-hoc advisory group; demonstrated commitment to respectful and productive dialogue and an ability to work with those with differing perspectives, and a list of organizations the candidate represents and the communication methods they would use to solicit and disseminate information about the committee’s work to their respective communities.
Interested individuals can self-nominate.
Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, and can be emailed to Caromile at Stephen.Caromile@dfw.wa.gov.
