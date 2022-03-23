OMAK - Tim Norman and Debbie Nuehring had a round robin during pinochle play March 17 at the Omak Elks Club.
High scores - Jennifer Shawl, 8,410; Gail Norman, 7,840; George Dunckel, 7,560.
Partners with 300 pinochle - Dunckel and Joe Shawl; Dunckel and Jennifer Shawl; Lisa Turner and Dee Tarnowski (twice); Turner and Buck Workman.
