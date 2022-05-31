cards

OMAK – Tim Norman recorded the high score in pinochle play May 26 at the Omak Elks Club.

He had a score of 7,580. Others with high scores were Pat Byrd, 7,120; Roy Gleason, 7,090, and Joe Shaul, 6,700.

Partners with 300 pinochle were Lisa Turner and Marva Juneau; Turner and Jennifer Shaul; Gleason and Dee Tarnowski, and Joe Shaul and Marilyn Schieffer.

