NESPELEM – Anglers still can get paid for catching and beheading northern pike.
Colville tribal Department of Fish and Wildlife is paying $10 for every northern pike head from fish caught in Lake Roosevelt.
Anglers must be age 17 or older to participate. The fish heads must be in good condition.
There is no daily harvest limit and all northern pike count for a payout, whether big or small, said a tribal announcement.
In 2020, anglers turned in 1,122 northern pike with a payout of $11,220. That brings the total number of pike anglers have removed to 3,193 since 2017.
Anglers can drop off their pike heads at Noisy Waters Gas Station, the department’s office in Inchelium, and boat launches at Kettle Falls, Hunters and Fort Spokane.
Northern pike is a non-native invasive fish species that has the potential to devastate other fish populations such as redband trout, kokanee, white sturgeon and burbot, said tribal officials. If northern pike expand downstream into the mid- and lower Columbia River, they have the potential to compromise salmon and steelhead recovery efforts.
“We are working hard to protect native fish populations and provide quality recreational fisheries in Lake Roosevelt and Rufus Woods reservoirs,” said Holly McLellan, fish biologist for the tribe. “Northern Pike have the potential to destroy these fisheries. We appreciate the public’s help with removing this invasive fish and protecting our shared natural resource.”
Northern pike can live more than 20 years, exceed 50 inches and weigh up to 45 pounds. One adult female can produce up to 250,000 eggs.
More information, including a detailed map of where the pike are located, is at www.cct-fnw.com/news/. Photos of the fish can be sent to holly.mclellan@colvilletribes.com.
