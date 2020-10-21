WINTHROP – The Winthrop Rink will open Nov. 7 for ice skating.
“We are beyond excited to welcome folks safely back to our ice,” said an announcement from officials at the town-owned rink at 208 White Ave. “Health and safety will be a top priority.”
Detailed information about COVID precautions will be coming, as will information on passes, programs and schedules, said officials.
The group also is raising money for a vinyl hockey court underlay; donations may be made through www.givemethow.org.
The underlay will replace the need to paint the rink surface every year and then take up the paint for summer activities.
