November hunting opportunities Nov 9, 2022

OKANOGAN — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife released likely hunting opportunities for the north central region of the state.

Modern firearm elk hunting ended this past Sunday, Nov. 6, and the department recommends a taste of upland game bird and waterfowl hunting as those two seasons are still underway.

Pheasant, quail, partridge, and forest grouse hunting headline the options for upland game bird hunts.

Duck and goose hunting continue for those interested in waterfowl.

"Some of the best hunting is probably still ahead when northern migrants drop in to boost locally-produced duck and goose numbers," the department's website said.

A reminder on chronic wasting disease was also included as the department expands testing for the disease.

New rules, available on the wdfw.wa.gov website, and focus on eastern Washington's region 1 continue for elk, moose, and deer.

Those not living in, but hunting, in eastern Washington are asked to follow the same rules to prevent spread.
