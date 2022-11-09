OKANOGAN — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife released likely hunting opportunities for the north central region of the state.

Modern firearm elk hunting ended this past Sunday, Nov. 6, and the department recommends a taste of upland game bird and waterfowl hunting as those two seasons are still underway.

