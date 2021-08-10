OKANOGAN - Debbie Nuehring and Ida Laurie had a round robin during pinochle play Aug. 3 at the Okanogan Eagles.
High scores were posted by Dee Tarnowski, 7,780; Nuehring, 7,560; Peggy Myers, 7,540, and Tim Norman, 7,440.
Partners with 300 pinochle were George Dunckel and Bill Bruton, Yank Clark and Buck Workman (twice), Jane Gleason and Norman; Tarnowski and Norman; Tarnowski and Laurie, and Tarnowski and Nuehring.
