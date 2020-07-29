OKANOGAN – Debbie Nuehring had high score in pinochle July 21 at the Okanogan Eagles Club and participated on two teams with 300 pinochle.
Nuehring had 8,550 points. George Dunckel came in second with 8,370.
Partners with 300 pinochle were George Dunckel and Debbie Nuehring, George Dunckel and Peggy Myers, George Dunckel and Bill Bruton, and Diana Sauceda and Debbie Nuehring.
Partners with around the horn were George Dunckel and Buck Workman, and Dick Fuller and Bill Bruton.
