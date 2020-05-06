PULLMAN - Omak graduate Jennifer O’Dell competed last fall in rowing for Washington State University and was scheduled to compete this spring before the season was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
O’Dell, a sophomore, served as coxswain for the WSU varsity four boat, which placed first in the first race Nov. 2 at Spokane against Gonzaga University and Oregon State University on Silver Lake. Others in the boat were Laurita Nemeraviciute, Cierra Bird, Kyra Parker and Talia Jacobson.
The team placed second in the second race at 16:04.6.
Coxswain sits in the stern, facing the bow, and is responsible for steering the boat and coordinating the power and rhythm of the rowers.
The Cougars sent three varsity eight teams and two varsity fours to the Bulldog Classic competition. One of the eight-person teams placed first.
WSU’s spring season was to have started March 28 in Redwood City, Calif.
During her freshman year, O’Dell rowed with the novice eight team in the fall. In the spring, she rowed with the second varsity four and the third varsity eight teams.
In the Pac-12 championships, she took fifth in her race with the third varsity eight-plus team. She was coxswain for the boat.
She is the daughter of Victoria and Jess O’Dell, both of whom rowed for WSU. She plans to major in zoology, according to the WSU website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.