TUMWATER – Okanogan’s bid for the 2B state football championship came to an end Saturday, Nov. 27, with a 42-10 loss to Napavine at Tumwater High School.
“Our team played hard and had a great season,” said Okanogan coach Erick Judd. “This was a fun team to coach. The seniors provided great leadership.”
Okanogan beat Napavine in 2014 and 2015 for the state championship. An Okanogan win would have pitted the Bulldogs against another two-time state rival, Kalama. Okanogan and Kalama are 1-1, with the Chinooks prevailing in 1998 and Okanogan winning the following year.
Instead, Napavine and Kalama will meet Saturday, Dec. 4, for the state title.
In the Nov. 27 game, Napavine scored in the first quarter when Ashton Demarest completed a pass to Lucas Dahl for 72 yards and a touchdown. Brayden Thompson’s kick was good.
The Tigers scored again in the second quarter on a 16-yard keeper by Demarest. The PAT was good.
Okanogan got on the board with 1:36 left in the second quarter as quarterback Brad Ingram ran for nine yards. CJ Nelson’s PAT was good.
The Bulldogs scored again with four seconds left in the half on a 26-yard field goal by Nelson. That left the score at 14-10 at the half.
Napavine struck three times in the third period, first on a Gavin Parker run for three yards and the touchdown, then on an interception by Glade Shannon of an Ingram pass. Ashton Demarest rounded out the quarter’s scoring on a 20-yard run. All three of Thompson’s PATs were good.
The Tigers tacked on another touchdown in the fourth quarter as Lucas Dahl ran for 65 yards. The PAT was good.
Napavine had 410 yards of offense, including 117 yards passing and 293 on the ground. Okanogan had 171 yards overall, with 78 through the air and 93 rushing.
The Tigers saw penalty flags 10 times for 90 yards, while the Bulldogs were penalized seven times for 55 yards. Each team had two turnovers.
Okanogan has appeared in four state title games since 1974, according to Washington Interscholastic Activities Association statistics. The Bulldogs won the championship in 2014 and 2015, beating Napavine both times, and in 1999, beating Kalama.
Kalama beat Okanogan for the title in 1998.
Since 1974, Okanogan has participated in state playoffs 19 times (including this year).
Okanogan
Passing – Brad Ingram, 7-for-12, 78 yards, 2 interceptions.
Rushing – Brad Ingram, 14-for-55, 1 touchdown; Ryden Zabreznik, 12-for-32; Tucker Pritchard, 6-for-8; Calvin Yusi, 2-for-5; Taggert Grooms, 3-for-(-7).
Receiving – Lane Fingar, 4-for-59; Tucker Pritchard, 2-for-15; Jaden Radke, 1-for-4.
Defense – Johnny Swartsel, 7.5 tackles; Grant Gillespie, 7 tackles; Taggert Grooms, 3.5 tackles; Tucker Pritchard, Jaden Radke, Ryley Moore and Braiden Howell, 2.5 tackles each; Carter Kuchenbuch, Manny Rodriguez and Joseph Cates, 2 tackles each; Ryden Zabreznik and unnamed player, 1 tackle each; Brad Ingram, 0.5 tackle, 1 interception; Ty Morgan, 0.5 tackle.
Kicking – CJ Nelson, 1 field goal, 1 extra point.
Napavine
Passing – Ashton Demarest, 3-for-6, 1 touchdown, 1 interception.
Rushing – Gavin Parker, 19-for-100, 1 touchdown; Lucas Dahl, 4-for-100, 1 touchdown; Ashton Demarest, 10-for-73, 2 touchdowns; Cael Stanley, 6-for-27; Austin Chapman, 1-for-6; Peyton League, 1-for-(-3); James Grose, 1-for-(-10).
Receiving – Lucas Dahl, 1-for-72, 1 touchdown; Gavin Parker, 1-for-28; James Grose, 1-for-17; Glade Shannon, 1 interception for touchdown.
Defense – Glade Shannon, 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception for score; Gavin Parker, 5.5 tackles; Jose Orozbo, 5 tackles; Mario Lara, 4.5 tackles; Lucas Dahl and Max O’Neill, 4 tackles each; Keith Olson, James Grose and Ashtin Landry, 2 tackles each; Scott Burdick, 1.5 tackles; Cael Stanley and Gabe Harris, 1 tackle each; Deven Searles, 0.5 tackle.
Kicking - Brayden Thompson, 6 extra points.
