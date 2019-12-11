MEDICAL LAKE - Okanogan came from behind to take out Medical Lake, 36-30, in a non-league girls’ basketball game Dec. 7.
“We came out pretty sluggish against a good team, didn’t execute the game plan,” said coach Bryan Boesel, whose team led 18-16 at the half. “Medical Lake is a physical team and made us work really hard.
“But our girls didn’t back down and kept working hard on defense, rebounding and getting on the ground for loose balls. ”
Okanogan’s defense limited Medical Lake to no players scoring in double figures.
“It took a whole team effort to get this win,” said Boesel.
For Okanogan, Isabel Buchert finished with 12 points and Lindsey Jones had 11 points.
Okanogan (36) - L. Jones 11, A. Jones 2, Leitz-Rawson 2, S. Sparks 0, Popelier 0, Lafferty 5, D. Sparks 2, Buchert 12, Hawley 0, Radke 2.
Lake Roosevelt 61, Manson 34
MANSON - Lake Roosevelt rolled over Manson, 61-35, to open the winter season Dec. 7.
“First game of the season,” said Raiders coach Peewee Pleasants. “We got off to a slow start and had to work the nerves out before we settled down.”
Lake Roosevelt’s Audrey Hansen led all scorers with 26 points.
Jozlyn Hansen and Allison Nomee each scored 10 points.
Lake Roosevelt (61) - J. Hansen 10, Edmo 7, Desautel 3, A. Hansen 26, E. Hansen 5, Nomee 10.
Waterville-Mansfield 65, Brewster 47
WATERVILLE - Waterville-Mansfield picked up a league win with a 65-47 victory over Brewster on Dec. 7.
Tonasket 71, Oroville 43
OROVILLE - Tonasket ran past Oroville, 71-43, in a league game Dec. 6.
The Tigers led 23-9 after the first quarter and 40-20 at the half.
In that first period, Maisie Ramon led the way with nine points (two 3-pointers) and Hattie Buchert with eight points.
“Good first game to allow my girls to get some nerves out and play basketball,” Tonasket coach Jess Hylton said.
Those finishing in double figures for the Tigers were Ramon with 18, Buchert with 14 and Karlie Richie with 11.
Oroville was paced by Maddie Martin with nine points.
Tonasket (71) - Ramon 18, Bolich 3, Cruz 4, B. Richey 4, Barroca 7, G. Wilson 4, Buchert 14, K. Richey 11, E. Wilson 6.
Oroville (43) – Martin 9, Mathews 11, Acord 0, Moser 0, Calico 0, Castrejon 4, Anderson 6, Herrick 2, Whiteaker 0, Lopez 0, Miller 5, Rawley 6.
Liberty Bell 65, Pateros 31
PATEROS - Liberty Bell beat Pateros, 65-31, in a non-league matchup Dec. 6.
Aleeka Miller Smith lead Pateros with 24 points followed by Jennifer Flores with 4.
“Overall, it was a busy week of basketball for our first week,” Pateros coach Jared Henton said of three games to open the season.
Liberty Bell (65) – Mitchell 17, Curtis 7, Palm 14, Bakke 7, Ochoa 3, Surface 10, Taylor 7, Dammann 0. Rebounds – Bakke 13, Mitchell 11, Taylor 9, Palm 8. Assists – Ochoa 5. Steals – Ochoa 6, Bakke 4.
Okanogan 67, Brewster 27
OKANOGAN - Okanogan blasted Brewster, 67-27, to open the winter season in a non-league game Dec. 5
“It was a good start to the season,” Okanogan coach Bryan Boesel said. “We started a little slow but finally got into a pretty good groove on defense.”
Brewster led 13-8 after the first quarter before the Bulldogs won the second quarter, 24-2, for a 32-15 halftime lead.
Okanogan won the fourth, too, 20-1.
“I thought Mylie Leitz-Rawson played one of her best defensive games. She was all over the floor tonight. She played with a lot of energy.”
Okanogan was led in scoring by Lexi Lafferty with 18 points and Daniele Sparks with 22 points.
Anah Wulf led Brewster with 10 points.
Okanogan (67) - L. Jones 9, A. Jones 3, Leitz-Rawson 4, S. Sparks 0, Popelier 0, Lafferty 18, D. Sparks 22, Buchert 7, Hawley 0, Radke 4.
Brewster (27) - Aparicio 0, Mik. Kelpman 0, Mic. Kelpman 2, Perez 0, C. Sanchez 0, Ochoa 7, Boesel 0, V. Sanchez 0, Hurtado 1, Wulf 10, Emigh 7.
Omak 63, Tonasket 25
TONASKET - Omak jumped out early and cruised to a 63-25 non-league win over Tonasket on Dec. 5.
The Pioneers led 26-9 after the first quarter and 45-18 at the half.
Waterville-Mansfield 81, Pateros 22
WATERVILLE - Waterville-Mansfield devoured Pateros, 81-22, in a non-league game Dec. 5.
“We played a real good Waterville/Mansfield team on Thursday,” Pateros coach Jared Henton said. “Aleeka Miller Smith lead us with 11 points followed by Jillian Piechalski with 6 points.”
Republic 41, Bridgeport 34
REPUBLIC - Republic pulled out a 41-34 non-league win over Bridgeport on Dec. 3.
Neither team scored in double digits until the fourth quarter, which the Tigers won, 19-16.
