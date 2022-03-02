Raiders secure state trip; Tonasket is out
WENATCHEE – The Okanogan High School girls’ basketball team continued its roll to the state tournament by topping Raymond, 65-56, on Feb. 26 during regional play at Wenatchee High School.
Wenatchee and nearby Eastmont hosted several playoff games Feb. 25-26.
In other games, No. 3-seeded Colfax topped No. 6 Lake Roosevelt, 70-50, Feb. 25 at University High School in Spokane Valley and No. 10 Wahkiakum dropped No. 15 Tonasket, 59-40, in a loser-out contest Feb. 26 at Mark Morris High School in Longview.
The No. 4 Bulldogs’ victory gives them a first-round bye on March 2 at state. They will play at 9 a.m. March 3 at the Spokane Arena against the winner of the March 2 game between No. 11 Rainier and Lake Roosevelt.
The Raiders and Rainier play at 9 a.m. March 2 at the arena, with the winner meeting Okanogan and the loser going home.
Tickets to the 1B/2B tournament may be purchased online through WIAA’s website or on site at the Spokane Arena. Fans may purchase four-day, three-day or single-day tickets.
Prices vary; discounted pricing is offered for seniors age 62 and older; active duty military, veterans, Guard and reserve members with military ID; students 5-11, and students 12 and older with valid high school or middle school ASB card. Children under age 5 are admitted free.
Saturday’s game was a big one for Okanogan to win, said coach Bryan Boesel.
“This team just didn’t have the state experience that some teams have,” he said. “Now we have some going into the final eight in Spokane.”
The game was physical, and the score stayed within five points for nearly the whole game as any extended leads from either team were reeled back in quickly.
Boesel praised Raymond as a quality team, saying 5-11 Kyra Gardner, a senior, “is for real.”
Okanogan’s Alex Goetz “did a good job slowing her down,” Boesel said.
He also praised Okanogan’s bench players, who contributed greatly to the win. Lindsey Jones, Ayeris Jones, Sydney Sparks and TaylorMeyer “played quality minutes and gave us the spark we needed.”
Daniele Sparks “played huge” had 17 points and 18 rebounds, the coach said. Lexi Lafferty had seven rebounds, while Aleena Lafferty had three assists and three steals.
The boisterous crowd also figured into the contest, with chants going back and forth, creating an atmosphere similar to a final four state tournament showdown.
Okanogan – Lindsey Jones, 3; Mylie Leitz-Rawson, 8; Lexi Lafferty, 14; Daniele Sparks, 17; Aleena Lafferty, 7; Alex Goetz, 10; Taylor Meyer, 6; Piper Leitz-Rawson, Sydney Sparks, Ayeris Jones.
Raymond – Alia Enlow, 2; Kyndal Koski, 13; Kyra Gardner, 25; Karsyn Freeman, 16; Tymber Livingston, Paige Williams, Sidney Swogger, Grace Busenius, Megan Kongbouakhay, Emma Glazier, Olivia Stigar, Izzy Silvernail, Page Chan.
-Chronicle reporter Joseph Claypoole contributed to this report.
