OKANOGAN – Okanogan County offers a variety of wildlife that remains active during the winter, including deer, and a variety of birds.
“Wintering wildlife are dependent on fat reserves they accumulated during the summer times of plenty, plus what food they can find during the winter months,” said Dale Swedberg, retired state Department of Fish and Wildlife agent. “Repeated pressure during the winter will cause the wildlife to increase use of reserves and their daily intake may not be enough to get them through the winter months.”
Mule deer breeding season begins in late October and continues through early December. The bucks literally wear themselves out mating and defending their territories and harems, he noted in an announcement from the Okanogan County Tourism Council.
Thus, they become very vulnerable during the winter months. Fawns may not make it through a particularly hard winter especially if the snow is deep, plus they have to compete with adult does and bucks for forage.
Recreationists should not take dogs out with them or, if they do, keep the dogs under strict control, Swedberg said.
“It is illegal to allow dogs to chase deer,” he said.
Cross country skiers and snowshoe enthusiasts should stick to established trails, avoid trekking cross country through deer winter range and not attempt to follow or chase deer.
The Audubon Society recently conducted its annual Christmas Bird Count in north central Washington. Counts were Dec. 16 in the Bridgeport area, Jan. 2 in Omak-Okanogan and Jan. 3 in the Methow Valley.
Results are not yet available.
“As you get out this winter to enjoy the great outdoors, be mindful that these areas are home to many species of wildlife that over-winter here,” said the tourism council. “Please minimize noise and help keep our wildlife safe and secure.”
