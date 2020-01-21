OKANOGAN – It all came down to numbers as the Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association released the new classification guidelines for Washington state high school sports last week.
Okanogan came in just below the cut-off to stay at the 1A division and will drop to 2B in the fall of 2020.
“I believe in our kids and our coaches,” said athletic director Kevin Daling.
“If we were to have been classified as a 1A school, I have no doubt that we would have be very competitive,” he said. “However, in terms of equity, considering that schools such has Toppenish, enrollment 725, and Wapato, enrollment 715, will be 1A schools, being classified as a 2B school is the best fit for us.”
The WIAA has introduced a new stipulation around student counts for classifications. If a school that has more students in their free and reduced lunch program than the state average, the difference between the two is then deducted from the school’s final count. Even in such large schools the free and reduced lunch program is widely used, dropping the total numbers significantly and dropping the school down to a lower classification.
The North Central 2B League “will include schools who are very competitive in a number of athletic programs, such as Brewster, Lake Roosevelt, Tonasket and Liberty Bell,” he said.
Daling said Okanogan has talented, committed kids and extraordinarily dedicated and knowledgeable coaches.
“Our athletes work extremely hard and our coaches do such a great job, I am confident that we will put well prepared teams on the fields and courts,” he said.
What of rivalries?
“A lot of our traditional rivalries, especially Omak, will be maintained through non-league contests,” including the Backyard Brawl Omak-Okanogan football game, said Daling.
“Although Omak and Okanogan will not be in the same league, the contests will continue since they attract a lot of interest and huge crowds,” said Omak athletic director Joe LaGrou.
He said Quincy High School is dropping to 1A.
“We are grateful that Quincy will be part of the CTL next year,” he said. “They will provide great competition. Quincy used to be in the (Caribou Trail League), and they have great new facilities to help with district post-season events.”
Okanogan dropped to 2B from 2014 to 2017, then moved back up to 1A in the fall of 2018.
Schools can opt up a level and can also appeal their classification. Appeals will be heard at the WIAA offices the weekend of Jan. 24. Classifications won't be final until Jan. 27.
Bridgeport is on the verge of dropping to 1B and will be appealing the WIAA to do so. More information on this as it comes.
The other schools in the area, Omak, Tonasket, Lake Roosevelt, Oroville, Republic, Curlew, Brewster and Liberty Bell, continue to stay where they were previously classified.
