OKANOGAN - Okanogan's 10U team beat Cashmere 4-1 in the Championship game of the June 4-5 Okanogan Classic youth baseball tournament.

Teams from all over central Washington gathered at The Plex, Okanogan, for the event hosted by the Okanogan Youth Baseball program.

Eastmont beat Farmers 7-0 to win the 12U championship on Sunday.

Cale Townsend, Okanogan, won both the 10U home run derby and the fastest pitch competition.

Cooper Vasquez, Ephrata, won both the 12U home run derby and the fastest pitch competition.

Teams in the 10U division included Okanogan, Omak, Brewster, Cashmere, Eastmont and Chelan, while the 12U division drew competitors from Eastmont, Ephrata, Omak, Farmers, Chelan and Methow Valley.

“The tournament had large crowds both days and we were fortunate to be able play games Sunday after a very rainy early morning,” said spokesman Jake Townsend.

