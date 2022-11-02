BREWSTER — In a battle between state-ranked, undefeated league teams, Okanogan ran off to a 61-21 victory over Brewster on Friday, Oct. 28.
The teams enter post-season play that starts at the end of this week.
Field conditions in Brewster included a dry field and fair weather, according to MaxPreps.
Brewster opened scoring in the game after possession was exchanged twice. Kelson Gebbers, Brewster, threw a pass for six to Blake Burgett. The extra point from Fabian Nava was good.
However, the Bulldogs would answer with two touchdowns of their own in the first quarter, plus another 12 points in the second quarter, while leaving the Bears scoreless for the rest of the half as an answer to the opening seven points.
The pattern continued into the second half, with the Bulldogs scoring three and two touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Brewster would try and claw their way back into the game with a touchdown and successful two-point conversion in the third and another touchdown in the fourth, but would be unable to catch up to the number one ranked 2B team in the state, according to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
According to the WIAA, as of Oct. 31, the District 6 top three teams are Okanogan (9-0, RPI 1), Brewster (5-4, RPI 16), and Lake Roosevelt (6-2, RPI 12) in order. For District 7, the top three teams are Jenkins (Chewelah) (6-2, RPI 7), Liberty (Spangle) (6-2, RPI 9), and Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington (7-1, RPI 5), also in order.
The current crossover brackets would then have Okanogan hosting the Lind-Ritzville team on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., with a tailgate party – hamburgers, hot dogs, sloppy joes – at the south gate starting at 5:30 p.m.
Jenkins would host Lake Roosevelt, presumably at 7 p.m., also on Nov. 4, with Brewster then also traveling for their game against Liberty on Nov. 4.
All three games are set to be loser-out, winner-to-state. Other league teams are scheduled to play non-advance, district crossover games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.