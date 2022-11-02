OK vs Brewster Swartsel & Cates

AL CAMP | Special to The Chronicle

Okanogan’s Johnny Swartsel (32) presses through a group tackle from Brewster players, following a block from teammate Joe Cates (69).

BREWSTER — In a battle between state-ranked, undefeated league teams, Okanogan ran off to a 61-21 victory over Brewster on Friday, Oct. 28.

The teams enter post-season play that starts at the end of this week.

