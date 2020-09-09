OKANOGAN – Okanogan High School girls’ basketball recently was named 2B state basketball champions of the decade by Eli Sports Network, Centralia.
The last decade the Bulldog won three state championships (2012, 2015 and 2016), a third-place trophy (2017) and finished fourth once (2014).
“Thanks to all the former Lady Dawgs for an unforgettable decade,” said a school announcement.
“Doing these all-decade teams for their respective sports gives us a chance to look back and reflect on the success and consistency of these programs in the games and tournaments they have been a part of over the 10 years,” said an Eli Sports announcement.
The list focuses on the success of the schools’ programs, not individual teams.
The sports radio and TV network looked at ongoing success, not just state championships, and awarded points based on finishes: 10 for a state championship, seven for second, five for third, four for fourth, three for fifth, two for sixth, and one each for seventh or eighth place.
Some teams, including Okanogan, played in different classifications. Finishes in every classification were included in point totals.
For 2B, Okanogan earned 35 points under the network’s rating system.
The Bulldogs won the 1A state championship in 2012 season, had a top 8 finish the following year and placed fourth in 2014.
After moving to 2B, the Bulldogs won back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016, topping Wahkiakum and then Napavine, respectively.
Reardan ranked second in the listing with 30 points, Wahkiakum third with 29 points and Colfax fourth with 25 points.
Brewster and Toutle Lake tied for fifth with 22 points each.
The Bears started the decade in 2B, moved to 1A and then back to 2B. Brewster placed fourth in 2011, second in 2012 and won the 1A championship in 2013.
For 1B, top teams were Colton, 85 points; Sunnyside Christian, 37; Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 30; Neah Bay, 23, and Republic, 22.
ACH placed second in 2011, third in 2012, fourth in 2016, second in 2017, fourth in 2018 and fifth in 2019.
ACH finished tied for ninth with Reardan in the all-class top 10, according to Eli Network.
Republic took third in 2015, second in 2016 and first in 2017.
In the 1A ranks, top teams were Lynden Christian, 71 points; Cashmere, 37 points; Kings, 29 points; LaSalle, 23 points, and Freeman, 22 points.
The network noted that Freeman won the 2011 title but was taken out by Okanogan in the 2012 title game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.