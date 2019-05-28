Liberty Bell girls claim 2B district title; Connor sets school records
CASHMERE – For the third year in a row, the Okanogan girls won the District 6 1A championship.
Cashmere took the boys’ title on their track May 16.
The Okanogan girls will be seeking to improve on last year’s third-place team finish at state May 24-25 at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.
The winners in each event plus several athletes who met state qualifying marks advanced from district to state.
“We will have a busy state meet,” Okanogan coach Marty Staggs said.
The Okanogan girls finished with a school record in the 4x100 relay (49.27) and the 4x200 relay (1:44.53) team broke its own school record set earlier this season
Those on both relay teams, which are ranked No. 1 in state, were Caitlyn Barton, Kendra Sachse, Renea Taylor and Myra Rasmussen.
Taylor broke the school record in the 300-meter hurdles (46.27 PR) and broke her own 200-meter record (25.63 PR). Both are No. 1 in state.
“That’s four school records (this season) for Renea,” said Staggs.
Kendra Sachse broke the meet record by winning the javelin (142-8). She also qualified for state by winning the long jump (16-2.5).
It was a very competitive meet for the girls, with the five teams at district producing 17 marks that are ranked in the top 10 in state.
Also heading to state with district wins:
Myra Rasmussen won the 400 (59.71). She also met the qualifying mark in the triple jump (35-1.75 PR).
Lexi LaDoux won the 1,600 (5:29.10). She met the qualifying mark by a half-second with a PR and fourth in the 800 (2:24.5).
Allie Eastridge won the shot put (41-5.5).
Daniele Sparks met the qualifying marks in the shot put (34-11) and triple jump (third, 35-3).
Omak girls going to state include Centaya Mendoza in the discus (107-2 PR) and Emma Haeberle in the high jump (4-10).
Mendoza was second in the shot (34-4).
The Okanogan boys, who finished second, will be sending to state:
-Rajay Britton in the long jump (20-2.5 PR).
-Chet Craigen in the shot (51.00.5) and discus (159-11 PR).
-4x400 relay (3:32.88) with Julian Cates, Justin Watts, Levi Veenhuizen and Sheldon Fields.
Although Omak did not win a boys’ event, it did get second places from Tanner Sackman in the shot (42-8) and Lonnie Cawston in the triple jump (40-1.75 PR).
Girls’ team scores: 1, Okanogan 107. 2, Cashmere 97. 3, Cascade 61. 4, Chelan 59. 5, Omak 44.
Boys’ team scores: 1, Cashmere 110. 2, Okanogan 77. 3, Chelan 62. 4, Cascade 61. 5, Omak 35.
Liberty Bell girls gain district 2B title
QUINCY - Liberty Bell took the girls’ team title in the 17-team District 5/6 state track qualifier May 17.
The top four girls and top five boys automatically qualified for state.
“The district meet on the boys’ side was a battle between Manson, Brewster and Oroville, with every event being crucial for the team championship,” said Oroville coach Harold Jensen, whose boys finished second. “Brewster was loaded in the weights, Manson in the distances and Oroville in the sprints.”
The Hornets qualified seven boys and four girls to state.
“With another six new personal records being set we have 16 track and field athletes that qualified to compete at the state championship,” said Tonasket coach Bob Thornton, whose girls finished third and boys were seventh.
The girls’ relays included a couple close finishes.
In the 4x100, Liberty Bell took first by edging second-place Tonasket by 0.04 second in the 4x100 relay.
The difference between third and fourth in the 4x400 relay was even closer at 0.01 second between Liberty Bell and Brewster.
“The Oroville girls’ 4x400 relay qualified with a second-place finish in the last event of the day, showing incredible character and pride,” said coach Jensen.
Boys (area team qualifiers)
Boys’ team scores: 1, Manson 95.5. 2, Oroville 94.83. 3, Brewster 89.33. 5, Bridgeport 44.5. 7, Tonasket 41. 9, Liberty Bell 34.33. 10 tie, Lake Roosevelt and DeSales, 34.
100 - 2 tie, Jerry Milholland, 11.60, and Austin Bernard, Orov., 11.60 PR. 4, Steven Flowers, LR, 11.62. 5, Anthony Jamison, Orov., 11.72 PR.
200 - 2, Jerry Milholland, Orov., 23.93. 4, Austin Bernard, Orov., 24.39. 5, Anthony Jamison, Orov., 24.54.
400 - Jerry Milholland, Orov., 52.38 PR. 5, Ricky Vazquez, Brew., 54.51.
800 - 2, Emerson Worrell, LB, 2:04.46.
1600 - 4, Jose Nila, Brew., 4:53.18. 5, Oscar Guzman, Brew., 4:59.25.
3200 - 5, Oscar Guzman, Brew., 11:09.67 PR.
110 hurdles - 1, Anthony Jamison, Orov., 16.91. 3, Darin Cech, Orov., 18.49. 4, tie, Edgar Lopez, 19.90 PR.
300 hurdles - 1, Brayden White, LB, 42.49. 3, Ronaldo Ubaldo, BP, 44.69. 5, Darin Cech, Orov., 47.69.
4x100 relay - 1, Oroville, 45.82, Jerry Milholland, Austin Bernard, Anthony Jamison, Spencer Martin. 4, Tonasket, 46.96, Solomon Brown, Michael Davis, Garrett Wilson, Jordan Thrasher. 5, Lake Roosevelt, 47.16, Devon Hobrecht, Traey Clark, Isaiah Derr, Steven Flowers.
4x400 relay - 1, Brewster, 3:38.66, Ricky Vazquez, Jose Nila, Ubaldo Arellano, Ernie Nanamkin. 3, Liberty Bell, 3:40.89, Brayden White, Tanner White, Magnus Treise, Emerson Worrell.
Shot put - 1, Steven Flowers, LR, 47-7. 2, Alfredo Nila, Brew., 43-1.5. 3, Josh Flowers, LR, 41-3. 4, Geo Nila, Brew., 40-6.5.
Discus - 1, Alfredo Nila, Brew., 132-4. 3, Adrian Morales, BP, 126-8 PR. 4, Geo Nila, Brew., 116-5. 5, Steven Flowers, LR, 115-4.
Javelin - 1, Garrett Wilson, Ton., 167-4. 3, Ernie Nanamkin, Brew., 148-00.75. 4, Geo Nila, Brew., 135-8.
High jump - 2, Ubaldo Arellano, Brew., 5-6. 3, Magnus Treise, LB, 5-6. 4, Spencer Martin, Orov., 5-6. 5, Alejandro Romero, BP, 5-4.
Pole vault - 1, Issac Ochoa, BP, 11-6 PR. 2, Garrett Wilson, Ton., 11-0. 3, Austin Brock, Ton., 10-6 PR. 4, Carson Allie, Orov., 9-6.
Long jump - 2, Jordan Thrasher, Ton., 20-1 PR. 3, Ernie Nanamkin, Brew., 19-11.25. 4, Isaac Ochoa, BP, 19-8. 5, Austin Bernard, Orov., 19-2.
Triple jump - 2, Ubaldo Arellano, Brew., 39-5.25. 3, Issac Ochoa, BP, 39-4.5 PR.
Girls
Girls’ team scores: 1, Liberty Bell 124.5. 3 Tonasket 86.5. 4, Bridgeport 58. 7, Brewster 37. 14, Oroville 14. 15, Lake Roosevelt 7.
100 - 1, Katie Keane, Ton., 13.11.
200 - 2, Heidi Cruz, Ton., 28.20.
400 - 3, Sally Thornton-White, LB, 1:03.43.
800 - 2, Keeley Brooks, LB., 2:39.08. 3, Ava Mott, LB, 2:42.93. 4, Maisy Shaw, LB, 2:44.54.
1600 - 1, Keeley Brooks, LB, 5:45.37. 2, Icel Sukovaty, LB, 5:45.45. 3, Maisy Shaw, LB, 6:06.24.
3200 - 1, Icel Sukovaty, LB, 12:27.06. 4, Lena Nelson, LB, 13:29.63.
100 hurdles - 2, Sage Young, Ton., 16.65 PR.
4x100 relay - 1, Liberty Bell, 53.11, Sammy Curtis, Ali Palm, Sally Thornton-White, Chloe Sprauer. 2, Tonasket, 53.15, Heidi Cruz, Katie Keane, Sage Young, Calilee Denison. 4, Bridgeport, 54.52, Jennifer Farias, Monica Trejo, Anayeli Trejo, Esmeralda Garcia.
4x200 - 1, Liberty Bell, 1:50.11, Sammy Curtis, Sally Thornton-White, Ali Palm, Chloe Sprauer. 3, Bridgeport, 1:54.79, Josie Rios, Jennifer Farias, Monica Trejo, Esmeralda Garcia.
4x400 - 2, Oroville, 4:32.76, Wendy Ortega, Julissa Alvarez, Emma Bocook, Madelyn Martin. 3, Liberty Bell, 4:33.55, Keeley Brooks, Sally Thornton-White, Ava Mott, Maisy Shaw. 4, Brewster, 4:33.56, Miriam Garcia, Halle Aparicio, Kelsey Ochoa, Melissa Garcia.
Shot put - 1, Anna McCullough, Ton., 32-4. 2, Yareli Palacio-Isidro, BP, 31-9.5.
Discus - 1, Yareli Palacio-Isidra, BP, 103-9.
Javelin - 2, Cailee Denison, Ton., 104-7. 3, Kim Nila, Brew., 102-6.75. 4, Karla Torres, BP, 100-00.75 PR.
High jump - 1, Karste Wright, Brew., 5-0. 4, tie, Becca Rollins, Ton., 4-6.
Pole vault - 1, Missy Martinez, Ton., 6-0.
Long jump - 1, Sammy Curtis, LB, 15-7.5 PR. 4, Ava Mott, LB., 14-10.25 PR.
Triple jump - 3, Ali Palm, LB, 30-9.75.
Connor sets school records
SPOKANE - The Republic boys finished third as a team at the regional state qualifier District 7/District 9 1B track meet May 17-18 at Central Valley High School.
The top five girls and top four boys earned berths to the state meet May 24-25 at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.
Taylor Connor took first in high jump (6-6 PR), first in long jump (22-2.25 PR) and fourth in 200 (24.76 PR).
The long jump mark broke Connor’s own school record and is ranked No. 1 in state by a half foot.
The high jump tied the school record and is three inches ahead of No. 2.
“Was definitely a proud Daddy day,” said coach Joshua Connor.
Also heading to state for Republic were:
Jordan Starr - fourth in 400 (55.99 PR)
Korbin Forsman - first in 1,600 (4:56.63 PR), first in 3,200 (11:02.18) and second in 800 (2:12.45 PR).
Jesse Beauchamp - third in 110 hurdles (18.73).
4x400 relay - 2, 3;50.74, Jordan Starr, Ian Hamrick, Taylor Connor, Korbin Forsman.
Tristan Guilliot - fourth in long jump (19-8.25).
Republic girls heading to state include:
Courtney Starr - fifth in 3,200 (14:11.23 PR).
Mary Groom - tied for fourth in long jump (14-10).
Almira/Coulee-Hartline girls going to state include:
LeeAnn Couvillier - third in 100 (13.94), fourth in 200 (28.97), fifth in the high jump at 4-4, edging out teammate Maddie Murray and Republic’s Mary Groom, who were also at 4-4 but were lower based on earlier misses.
Maddie Murray - second in 100 hurdles (17.60), fourth in 300 hurdles (53.42)
Curlew is sending Emma Reiss in the girls’ 800 (fifth, 2:47.62 PR) and Jayden Thomas in the boys’ 100 (fourth, 12.39).
The Cougars’ Emma Reiss just missed state, taking sixth in the 1,600 (6:26,49).
Boys’ team scores: 1, Valley Christian 102. 3, Republic 83. 12, Curlew 6.
Girls’ team scores: 1, Oakesdale 184.5. 8, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 31. 9, Republic 15.5. 12, Curlew 11.
Williams heads to state
MOSES LAKE - Anna Williams of Pateros is heading to state after doing well at the 1B District 5/6 Championships on May 16 at Moses Lake High School.
She finished first in the 400 (1:04.38) and had seconds in the 100 (13.10), 200 (27.69) and high jump (4-4).
No Pateros boys qualified for state. They were paced by Josh Smith, who was fifth in the 400 (57.82) and sixth in the 200 (26.22).
The Billygoats’ 4x400 relay was fifth (4:18.65) with Danny Dowers, Dilan Martinez, Elye Rachwitz and Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.