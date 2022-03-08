Raiders bow out after three games
SPOKANE – Okanogan placed third March 5 in the state 2B Hardwood Classic girls’ basketball tournament in the Spokane Arena.
The Bulldogs beat Liberty (Spangle) 56-52 in a game played in the Spokane Arena. Liberty took fifth place.
“This was a big win for our team and our seniors on their last game,” said Okanogan coach Bryan Boesel. “I’m really happy for Lexi (Lafferty), Mylie (Leitz-Rawson) and Daniele (Sparks). They have worked their butts off for four years and they finally made it to state and made the most of it by bringing home a trophy. They deserve it.”
The No-7-ranked Lancers went out to a quick 17-7 lead in the first quarter, but No. 4 Okanogan bounced back in the second to outscore Liberty 16-11. Liberty led at halftime, 28-23.
Okanogan continued to lead into the third and fourth quarters.
In other placings, Warden won the championship and Colfax was second. La Conner was fourth and Raymond sixth.
“After a tough loss in the semifinals, it’s real hard to bounce back the next day and play,” said Boesel. “But our girls rallied around each other and got a big win to take home third place.”
He praised Sydney Sparks for her play, saying she played her best game of the year.
“She really played with a lot of energy and gave us a big spark we needed,” he said.
Okanogan – Mylie Leitz-Rawson, 3 rebounds; Lexi Lafferty, 5 points, 4 rebounds; Daniele Sparks, 11 points, 9 rebounds; Aleena Lafferty, 14 points, 5 rebounds; Alex Goetz, 6 points, 5 rebounds; Lindsey Jones, 12 points, 1 rebound; Sydney Sparks, 8 points, 4 rebounds; Taylor Meyer, 2 rebounds; Ayeris Jones.
Liberty – Teagan Colvin, 28 points, 7 rebounds; Ava Budde, 3 rebounds; Ellie Denny, 16 points, 7 rebounds; Grace Grumbly, 6 points, 3 rebounds; Brooke Redder, 2 points, 1 rebound; Annika Tee, 2 rebounds; Jaidyn Stephens, 2 rebounds; Hailey Carter, Kendall Denny.
Okanogan 7 16 17 16 56
Liberty 17 11 13 11 52
Warden 68, Okanogan 48
Warden sent Okanogan into the consolation bracket March 4 by winning 68-48.
The No. 2-ranked Cougars jumped out to a 21-15 first-quarter lead and remained on top, 38-30, at the half. Warden won the third and fourth quarters, 18-11 and 12-7, respectively.
Okanogan did lead for a time, with the largest lead being by seven points in the first quarter. Warden’s biggest lead was 25 points with 4:16 to go in the fourth quarter.
“This was a big semifinal game for us,” said Boesel. “We came out strong and took an early lead, but Warden was just too much for us. They are big and physical, and they just wore us down.”
The Bulldogs played hard, but not smart, he said.
“We made way too many mistakes in a game like this to win,” Boesel said.
Okanogan – Mylie Leitz-Rawson, 2 points, 3 rebounds; Lexi Lafferty, 5 points, 4 rebounds; Daniele Sparks, 11 points, 4 rebounds; Aleena Lafferty, 2 points, 1 rebound; Alex Goetz, 11 points, 3 rebounds; Lindsey Jones, 6 points, 1 rebound; Ayeris Jones, 3 points, 9 rebounds; Sydney Sparks, 2 points; Taylor Meyer, 6 points, 3 rebounds; Piper Leitz-Rawson.
Warden - Lauryn Madsen, 26 points, 6 rebounds; Quinn Erdmann, 2 rebounds; Jaryn Madsen, 7 points, 4 rebounds; Rylee McKay, 11 points, 4 rebounds; Kiana Rios, 15 points, 11 rebounds; Arely Rangel, 5 points, 2 rebounds; Kaylee Erickson, 1 rebound; Kaya Enriquez, 4 points, 4 rebounds; Molly Sackmann; Sierra Campos, Alexis Leinweber, Aliza Leinweber.
Okanogan 15 15 11 7 48
Warden 21 17 18 12 68
Okanogan 64, Lake Roosevelt 49
Okanogan topped Lake Roosevelt, 64-49, in a state 2B girls’ basketball tournament quarterfinal game on March 3.
The No. 4-seeded Bulldogs were playing their first game at state after receiving a first-round bye. The loss dropped the No. 6-ranked Raiders into the consolation bracket.
Lake Roosevelt led 26-20 at halftime, but the Bulldogs fought back in the third period, 29-10, and fourth, 15-13.
“We came out very slow,” said Boesel. “Our girls never played in a venue like this and I knew it was going to take a little time to get adjusted to. We were down at half, but had a huge third quarter.”
He praised the play of Taylor Meyer, who came off the bench “and played huge for us.”
Okanogan – Mylie Leitz-Rawson, 14 points, 2 rebounds; Lexi Lafferty, 10 points, 4 rebounds; Daniele Sparks, 2 points, 3 rebounds; Aleena Lafferty, 15 points, 6 rebounds; Alex Goetz, 2 points, 3 rebounds; Lindsey Jones, 9 points, 1 rebound; Ayeris Jones, 1 point, 3 rebounds; Sydney Sparks, 2 rebounds; Taylor Meyer, 11 points, 5 rebounds.
Lake Roosevelt – Cylia St. Pierre, 9 points, 5 rebounds; Almeta Desautel, 6 points, 1 rebound; Audrey Hansen, 15 points, 5 rebounds; Aaliyah Marchand, 9 points, 2 rebounds; Zalissa Finley, 6 points, 5 rebounds; Halle Albert, 1 point, 4 rebounds; Shyanne Marchand, 3 rebounds; Carly Neddo, 3 points, 3 rebounds; Sawyer Steffens.
Okanogan 8 12 29 15 64
Lake Roosevelt 13 13 10 13 49
La Conner 69, Lake Roosevelt 61
La Conner took a semifinal, consolation bracket win from Lake Roosevelt, 69-61, on March 4, ending the Raiders’ run at state.
The Raiders bowed out of the tournament with a 1-2 record.
The Braves won the first quarter, 15-12, but the Raiders came back in the second to tie the game at 33-all at halftime. La Conner outscored Lake Roosevelt 20-16 in the third and 16-12 in the fourth.
Lake Roosevelt – Cylia St. Pierre, 9 points, 4 rebounds; Almeta Desautel, 1 rebound; Audrey Hansen, 18 points, 6 rebounds; Aaliyah Marchand, 15, 1 rebound; Zalissa Finley, 7 points, 8 rebounds; Halle Albert, 5 points; Shyanne Marchand, 5 points; Carly Neddo, 2 points; Katelyn Donaglia.
La Conner – Josie Harper, 8 points; Juna Swanson, 4 points; Rachel Cram, 11 points, 2 rebounds; Sarah Cook, 25 points, 6 rebounds; Ellie Marble, 18 points, 10 rebounds; Ellalee Wortham, 3 points; Aubrie Sloniker.
Lake Roosevelt 63, Rainier 43
Lake Roosevelt High School’s girls’ basketball team beat Rainier 63-43 in the opening round of the state 1B/2B tournament March 2 in the Spokane Arena.
The loss knocked the Mountaineers out of the tournament.
Lake Roosevelt – Cylia St. Pierre, 25 points, 3 rebounds; Audrey Hansen, 14 point, 8 rebounds; Aaliyah Marchand, 6 points, 8 rebounds; Zalissa Finley, 9 points, 15 rebounds; Halle Albert, 2 points, 3 rebounds; Raeley Portch, 7 points, 2 rebounds; Amy Dorman, Katelyn Donaglia, Sawyer Steffens, Carly Neddo, Almeta Desautel.
Rainier – Brooklyn Swenson, 2 points, 2 rebounds; Selena Niemi, 3 points, 1 rebound; Bryn Beckman, 16 points, 9 rebounds; Isabella Holmes, 9 points, 4 rebounds; Emma Mathson, 1 rebound; Janess Blackburn, 2 points, 5 rebounds; Haleigh Hanson, 2 points; Acacia Murphy, 1 rebound; Olivia Earsley.
Lake Roosevelt 15 12 21 15 63
Rainier 6 13 13 11 43
