MANSON – Okanogan traveled to Manson on April 23 and won, 3-2, in girls’ tennis play.
The Manson boys prevailed, 4-2.
“The girls dominated again and played great,” said Okanogan coach Jeff Cheeseman.
In boys’ No. 1 doubles, Daniel Garcia and Jesse Garsia played well together, said the coach.
“Jesse had great serves that set Daniel up for put-away volleys,” said Cheeseman.
At No. 3 singles, Brendyn Hinger played his first match of the season, beating Sam Richmond in three sets.
“It was super close and both sets ended in tiebreakers,” said Cheeseman. “Instead of a full third set they played a super tiebreaker to 11 points, so they both got a lot of practice playing tiebreakers. It was great to see two players competing against each other but also congratulating each other on good shots throughout the whole match.”
Boys
No. 1 singles – Eli Willard, Manson, defeated Owen Painter, Okanogan, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 singles – Jude Peterson, Manson, defeated Tyler Marshall, Okanogan, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 singles – Brendyn Hinger, Okanogan, defeated Sam Richmond, Manson, 7-6, 6-7, 11-5.
No. 1 doubles – Daniel Garcia and Jesse Garsia, Okanogan, defeated Rex Torgensen and Grant Torgensen, Manson, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2 doubles – Nate Katzer and Titus Peterson, Manson, defeated Dallin Evans and Richie Myers, Okanogan, 6-0, 6-4.
No. 3 doubles – Rhys and Nicholi (full names not available), Manson, defeated Cael Gillespie and Richie Myers, Okanogan, 7-5, 6-2.
Girls
No. 1 singles – Quinn Cantlon, Okanogan, defeated Olivia Smith, Manson, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 singles – Liz Mercado, Okanogan, defeated Yuri Ramirez, Manson, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 singles – Kimberly Alonso, Manson, defeated Gloria Escalera, Okanogan, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles – Liberty Linklater and Kharina Torres, Okanogan, defeated Olivia (last name not available) and Destiny Lopez, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles – Yuri and Kimberly (full names not available), Manson, defeated Johanna Naranjo and Xharia (full name not provided), 6l-3, 3-6, 11-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.