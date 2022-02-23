OKANOGAN — The Okanogan girls’ basketball team won the District 6 2B championship after topping Lake Roosevelt on Feb. 18 at home, 52-44.
Both teams now head to regional play.
“Great night to be a Bulldog,” said Bryan Boesel, Okanogan coach. “The girls played hard to become district champions. It was a good game. Lake Roosevelt put up a good fight, they were ready to play.”
Okanogan got off to a quick start with Daniele Sparks, who scored seven points in the first quarter, forcing a tie as the teams headed into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs then started to pull away, outscoring Lake Roosevelt in each of the remaining three quarters.
“I thought our defense played fairly well, holding (Halle) Albert and (Audrey) Hansen to a combined 10 points,” Boesel said. “This was an overall good effort by the girls, I’m very proud of them. Now we need to get ready for state.”
The Chronicle did not receive comments from the Lake Roosevelt.
Okanogan — Daniele Sparks, 17 points. Aleena Lafferty, 11 points. Alex Goetz, 8 points, Lexi Lafferty, 7 points, Lindsey Jones, 7 points. Mylie Leitz-Rawson, 2 points.
Lake Roosevelt – Aaliyah Marchand, 10 points. Zalissa Finlay, 9 points. Cylia St. Pierre, 8 points. Audrey Hansen, 6 points. Carly Neddo, 5 points. Halle Albert, 4 points. Almeta Desautel, 2 points.
Omak 38, Chelan 37
Following the team’s Feb. 11 loss to Cashmere, where the Omak girls claimed second place in the Caribou Trail League title hunt, the Pioneers turned around for a Feb. 14 game against Chelan and the fourth time the two teams have matched up this season.
The Pioneers beat Chelan by a single point, 38-37.
“The girls didn’t give up and came back to take the lead after being down by eight at halftime,” said Omak Athletic Director Joe LaGrou. “The leading scorers were Eryne Anderson with 11 and Taya Graham with 13.”
LaGrou highlighted the bench players who stepped up and played “very well,” noting defensive plays from Michela Romine and a block from Jayda Taylor that ultimately clinched the win for the Pioneers.
“I am very proud of the girls’ effort,” LaGrou said.
The girls then advanced to a district 6/7 crossover game on Feb. 19 against the NEA No. 2 seed, Colville, but bowed out of the playoffs. Colville won, 66-51.
Upcoming
Upcoming games include Lake Roosevelt (6) versus Colfax (3) at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at University High School, Spokane; Raymond (5) versus Okanogan (4) at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Wenatchee High School, and Tonasket (15) and Wahkiakum (10) at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Mark Morris High School in Longview.
The winner of the Lake Roosevelt-Colfax game will take a game one bye in the state tournament, advancing to game 15 in the WIAA state bracket, while the loser will have to play on March 2 against the winner between Columbia (Burbank) and Rainier.
The Raymond-Okanogan game will have similar results. The winner advances to March 3 play with a game one bye at state, while the loser will play March 2 against the winner between Saint George’s and Mabton.
The game between Tonasket and Wahkiakum is loser out, meaning the winner will be forced into a game on March 2 with no hope of a bye. The opponent will be the winner of the Liberty (Spangle) and Warden match.
Scores
Tonasket 63, Brewster 60 (winner to crossover, loser out)
Tonasket 58, Coupeville 24 (winner to regionals, loser out)
ACH 53, Republic 26 (loser out)
Inchelium 49, Northport 43 (loser out)
Odessa 48, ACH 47 (loser out)
Cusick 69, Inchelium 58 (loser out)
Colville 66, Omak 51 (winner to regionals, loser out)
RPI
1B
1, Mount Vernon Christian, 19-3
2, Colton, 19-2
3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 15-4
4, Neah Bay, 11-3
5, Odessa, 13-5
6, Muckleshoot Tribal, 15-4
7, Mossyrock, 13-5
8, Garfield-Palouse, 16-5
9, Grace Academy, 10-4
10, Waterville-Mansfield, 14-4
18, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 9-11
19, Pateros, 14-8
2B
1, Raymond, 18-1
2, La Conner, 20-1
3, Warden, 22-0
4, Liberty (Spangle), 18-1
5, Colfax, 17-1
6, Okanogan, 21-2
7, Lake Roosevelt, 18-2
8, Chief Leschi, 14-4
9, Rainier, 17-7
10, Wahkiakum, 18-6
15, Tonasket, 16-7
1A
1, Montesano, 18-1
2, Nooksack Valley, 18-3
3, Zillah, 16-3
4, Lynden Christian, 18-4
5, Cashmere, 18-1
6, Seattle Academy, 18-3
7, Colville, 16-3
8, Annie Wright, 16-2
9, Freeman, 15-4
10, Wapato, 18-4
20, Omak, 12-9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.