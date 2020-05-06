SEATTLE - Emma Chilcote, an Okanogan High School graduate, competed last fall as a novice on Seattle Pacific University’s rowing team.
In her initial competition, Chilcote rowed with the third varsity eight boat, which placed sixth. Overall, the Falcons placed third at the 40th annual Head of the Lake Regatta Nov. 3 on Lake Union and the Montlake Cut into Lake Washington.
She rowed in the stroke position in the three-mile race.
Chilcote was one of 13 novices who joined the rowing team a few weeks earlier; seven of them - including Chilcote - were sent out on the water that day.
“That group raced with less than 10 days on the water and we know that they have a really high ceiling and really high potential,” said coach Andrew Derrick.
SPU got in one competition this spring before the rest of the season was canceled because of coronavirus concerns. According to information on the school’s website, Chilcote did not compete in that meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.