MOSES LAKE – Okanogan High School’s football team started the season Saturday, Feb. 27, playing in a jamboree at Moses Lake High School.
Six teams played, alternating offense and defense, with their junior varsity teams scrimmaging on the opposite end of the field. Each team got 12 plays on offense before switching sides.
Okanogan played with Ephrata and Warden in the morning. Afternoon teams were Moses Lake, Royal and Cascade.
The jamboree was live-streamed, but there were a few hiccups.
Schools are limited by the state in the number of people allowed to attend games in person, and no visiting fans are allowed. Most are offering live streams, with home crowds getting to view for free.
But Saturday marked the first day of streaming for many schools “and there were some kinks to work out,” according to the Okanogan Athletic Booster Club, which noted that schools have spent time, energy and thousands of dollars buying and installing equipment, purchasing streaming subscriptions and extending Wi-Fi to fields and gyms.
The jamboree was “a bit frustrating to watch,” the club noted. “This is because many schools have mounted cameras (not cameramen) and the cameras are set to track the motion. With both ends of the football field playing the cameras were obviously a bit confused. This will not be a problem once regular games are happening and there isn’t action at the same time at both ends of the field.”
Okanogan’s Feb. 24 high school varsity and junior varsity football games at Wahluke were rescheduled because of a lack of officials.
The teams are scheduled to play March 13, with the JV at 11 a.m. and varsity at 2 p.m.
Curlew 36, Mary Walker 6
Curlew High School’s football team topped Mary Walker 36-6 on Feb. 25 in three and a half quarters of play.
The Cougars’ defense held Mary Walker to two first downs, led by senior Nolan Haddenham. Lane Olsen and JJ Walker each had interceptions and Brad Rooster Singer had a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown.
Quarterback Lane Olson had three touchdowns and two extra points, running back Brad Singer had two touchdowns and two extra points and fullback Conner Pennington had an extra point, said coach Noah Theckston. All three amassed more than 100 yards rushing each.
Receiving leaders were Josh Wright and Michael Feist with 35 yards each.
Scores
Curlew 36, Springdale 6
Republic 40, Curlew 0
Republic 62, Columbia/Inchelium 0
