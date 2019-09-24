OKANOGAN – Okanogan and Lakeside fought to a one-all tie in a non-league soccer match Sept. 21 at The Plex.
“Lakeside’s coach did not want to play any further, so it ended as a tie,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said. “We played well.”
“Our offense didn’t have a lot of scoring opportunities early on,” said Klepec. “We were putting a lot more pressure on them late in the game.”
Mylie Leitz-Rawson scored in the 62nd minute on an assist by Tamara Mathison.
“Defensively, we played great, really limiting easy shots for them. Taylor Meyer had a number of great saves in the goal,” Klepec said.
Naches Valley 4, Omak 2
OMAK – Naches Valley topped Omak, 4-2, in a non-league match Sept. 21.
No scoring was received.
Omak 4, Bridgeport 3 SO
OMAK – Omak pulled out a 4-3 non-league win over Bridgeport in an evenly played match Sept. 19.
“We started strong and put pressure on Omak,” Bridgeport coach Gabe Gonzalez said.
Karla Torres scored for the Fillies in the 15th minute with an assist from Monica Trejo.
Bridgeport’s second goal by Lesli Moreno was on a penalty kick in the 20th minute.
Omak narrowed the deficit to 2-1 at the half with a goal in the 35th minute.
The Pioneers evened the game with a goal in the 54th minute.
Bridgeport took the lead again in the 59th minute when Jaqueline Lombera broke through the Omak’s defense.
The Pioneers fought back, tying the match in the 78th minute (regulation is 80 minutes).
Coaches agreed to go right to a shootout, which Omak won.
“It was a good opportunity for the girls to practice a shoot-out,” coach Gonzalez said.
For the Fillies, Melissa Rodriguez had four saves as goalie in the first half. Becky Hernandez had two saves in the second half.
Chelan 5, Pateros 1
CHELAN - Chelan pulled out a 5-1 non-league soccer victory over Pateros in a rough-and-tumble game Sept. 19.
The Goats led 2-1 at the half, with Aleeka Miller-Smith scoring a goal for Pateros.
“The second half, Chelan came in strong to score three goals,” said Pateros coach Jesse Villalobos. “But the girls played well to frustrate Chelan all game. It was the best game we’ve played so far.”
Both teams were tagged with a red card (player ejected) in the second half.
Tonasket 12, Oroville 0
OROVILLE - Tonasket overpowered Oroville, 12-0, in a league match Sept. 19.
“Oroville had a lineup of eight players, so it was a good time to mix in some of our younger players,” Tonasket coach Marah Norris said.
For the Tigers, Anna Wilson had three goals in the first half and Araceli Torres had one.
“First half we started off really slow,” said Norris. “We had a ton of shots on goal. Oroville’s keeper (Christina Herrick ) had a ton of shots on her and never gave up. So major props to her determination.”
Scoring in the second half were Heidi Cruz with five goals, Wilson with two goals and Torres had one more goal.
Other Thursday scores included Liberty Bell 4, Manson 0; Brewster at Lake Roosevelt was postponed.
