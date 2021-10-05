OKANOGAN – As of Oct. 1, Okanogan lifted its restrictions on the number of spectators allowed a home athletic events.
Fan limits were imposed two weeks earlier because of COVID-19 concerns.
Those who attend Okanogan home events must wear masks, covering the nose and mouth, at indoor events. Masks, covering the nose and mouth, are required at all outdoor events at which attendance is 500 or more people.
All elementary and middle school students must be accompanied by an adult.
Streaming fees will return for all home varsity high school football and volleyball games. All Okanogan home high school varsity football, girls’ soccer and volleyball games can be accessed under the “Watch” tab at www.okanoganathletics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.