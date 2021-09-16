OKANOGAN - In response to local levels of COVID-19 and in an effort to complete athletic seasons, spectator limitations for Okanogan High School and middle school football and volleyball contests will go into effect today, Sept. 16.
The limitations go into effect on the eve of the Backyard Brawl football game between Okanogan and Omak high schools. The game is planned at 7 p.m. tomorrow, Sept. 17.
According to Okanogan High School Athletic Director Kevin Daling, the only spectators allowed to attend home games will be family members of uniformed student athletes from both schools. Upon entering the event, each spectator will be required to sign in next to their student athlete’s name.
Because of team roster sizes and event venues, the number of spectators per sport varies.
“Our hope is that this will be a temporary issue,” he said. “Home high school varsity football and volleyball will continue to be streamed but will be free of charge. Streaming fees will continue to apply for varsity girls’ soccer.”
Attendance will be limited to six family members per Okanogan student athlete for high school football and cheerleading, eight for middle school football and high school volleyball and four for middle school volleyball.
Visiting athletes can have two family member each in attendance.
Masks are required for all spectators at indoor events, regardless of vaccination status, said Daling.
All spectator updates will be posted at www.okanoganathletics.com.
