RENTON – Okanogan’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams ranked No. 2 among 2B teams in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s rating percentage index as of Jan. 23.
Lake Roosevelt also cracked the top 10 in girls’ play, landing at No. 6.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline boys were ranked No. 6 among 1B teams.
For 1A teams, Omak is ranked No. 18 for girls.
RPI is a statistical system used to rank teams. It is one of the tools used by WIAA’s seeding committees to determine first-round bracket pairings into state tournaments.
The formula looks at win percentage, opponents’ win percentage, win percentage of opponents’ opponents and strength of schedule.
Teams will be seeded into state brackets based on their final ranking as determined by the seeding committees, versus previous criteria that was based on how teams finished in district qualifying tournaments, said WIAA.
Boys’ basketball
1B
1, Northwest Yeshiva (Mercer Island), 8-0
2, Cusick, 12-0
3, Washington School for the Deaf, 2-0
4, DeSales, 13-2
5, Moses Lake Christian, 13-1
6, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 8-3
7, Wellpinit, 7-1
8, Rainier Christian, 5-0
9, Lummi Nation, 9-1
10, Riverside Christian, 11-1
2B
1, Kalama, 11-2
2, Okanogan, 15-1
3, Chief Leschi, 11-1
4, Ilwaco, 12-1
5, Liberty (Spangle), 10-2
6, Napavine, 11-2
7, Adna, 12-3
8, Coupeville, 11-0
9, Columbia (Burbank), 15-1
10, Colfax, 11-3
12, Lake Roosevelt, 8-3
13, Brewster, 10-5
Girls’ basketball
1B
1, Mount Vernon Christian, 11-2
2, Odessa, 8-2
3, Grace Academy, 5-1
4, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 8-3
5, Colton, 10-1
6, Mossyrock, 7-3
7, Moses Lake Christian, 10-2
8, Wellpinit, 6-3
9, Pomeroy, 11-2
10, Muckleshoot Tribal, 7-3
11, Waterville-Mansfield, 11-2
15, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 6-6
21, Pateros, 7-5
2B
1, Raymond, 10-1
2, Okanogan, 15-1
3, Liberty (Spangle), 11-1
4, La Conner, 13-1
5, Warden, 12-0
6, Lake Roosevelt, 10-1
7, Colfax, 11-1
8, Wahkiakum, 12-3
9, Onalaska, 12-3
10, Rainier, 9-4
21, Tonasket, 7-6
1A
1, Montesano, 11-1
2, Nooksack Valley, 12-2
3, Cashmere, 12-1
4, Colville, 10-1
5, Lynden Christian, 12-4
6, Wapato, 12-2
7, Zillah, 10-3
8, King’s, 11-5
9, Tenino, 10-3
10, Seattle Academy, 10-3
18, Omak, 8-5
