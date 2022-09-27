OKANOGAN — The Okanogan Bulldogs soccer team maintained their undefeated streak after beating both of their non-conference opponents, Chelan and Onalaska, in play last week.
On Sept. 20, the girls traveled to Chelan for an afternoon game against the Mountain Goats, winning 3-1.
“We started off very strong and scored in the first minute off a great cross and finish,” coach Dean Klepec said. “We continued to play great and passed the ball very well especially passing out of the defense and set up many more scoring opportunities the first 20 minutes of the game.”
After Sydney Sparks opening minute goal, with help from Sarah Hamilton, Chelan would score their own, tying the game at one apiece. The Bulldogs would put the pressure back on, according to Klepec, in the final 15 minutes, scoring two more goals.
Those were from Ayeris Jones in minute 67 and then Afton Wood just a minute later to close the game out, both were assisted by Tamara Mathison.
Saturday was a home game, though the team still had to travel to Quincy to host the Onalaska Loggers. After the 90 minutes were up on Sept. 24, Okanogan was on top, five goals to none.
“We passed the ball better than we have passed all year, both offensively and defensively,” Klepec said. “Our defense and goalie didn’t allow them to have a good opportunity on goal, and we pressured their goal continuously.”
Afton Wood left the game with a hat trick, which started in minute 17 off an assist from Tamara Mathison. She’d score again in both the 30th and 31st minute, with assists from Lindsey Jones and once more from Mathison.
Wood returned the favor, and closed out a fantastic individual performance, after assisting Mathison with two goals of her own, once in the 45th minute to close out the first half, and the second in the 48th minute to open the second.
