OKANOGAN - Okanogan kept applying the pressure in a 19-1 league softball win over Cashmere on April 30.
The District 6 tournament opens May 6 with Caribou Trail League No. 4 taking on CTL No. 3 at 4 p.m. at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium in Ephrata.
The winner advances to the final day of the tournament May 7 at Ephrata. The loser is out.
On Tuesday, May 7, Okanogan (9-2) takes on Chelan (10-1) at 5 p.m. with the winner the CTL No. 1 seed to crossover games with Northeast 1A League.
The loser plays the winner of the Monday game at 7 p.m., with the winner being seeded No. 2 from the CTL while the loser is out.
Cashmere (2-6) was at Cascade (1-7) to close out the season May 2 and determine the final seeds to the tournament.
On Tuesday, Okanogan scored two in the bottom of the first before Cashmere scored on in the top of the second.
From there the northern Bulldogs dominated with five runs in the bottom of the second and 12 in the third.
Okanogan outhit Cashmere 20-2 while piling up eight doubles and two home runs.
Leading hometown hitters included Maddie Serles (3-3, 4RBI) with two doubles, Paxton Wood (3-4, 5RBI) with a home run and double, Jenna Radke (2-4) with a home run and Jazlynn Johnson (3-4) with a pair of doubles.
Okanogan pitchers Vivienne Bauer (3I) and Radke (2I) combined to strike out nine, walk five and yield two hits.
“It was good to send out the seniors with a win on senior night,” said Okanogan coach Darin Radke. “Most of them are multiple year varsity players. It has been a pleasure to coach them and see them grow as people and as players.”
Seniors recognized included Dallas Heindselman, Bauer, Maddie Serles, Paxton Wood, Carlyn Little, Emma Chilcote, Trinity Wood and Abbi Allbee.
“I thought we played solid on defense, pitched well in the circle and crushed the ball at the plate,” coach Radke said. “All in all, I was happy with the win.”
On the final day of the season May 3, Okanogan is at Chelan and Cashmere is at Cascade.
Okanogan (19) - Johnson 3-4, 3R, 3RBI, 2 2B; Serles 3-3, 3R, 4RBI, BB, 2 2B; P Wood 3-4, R, 5RBI, 2B, HR; Radke 2-4, 2R, 2RBI, HR; Bauer 1-3, R, RBI; T. Wood 2-3, 2R, 2B; Roach 2-3, R, 3RBI; Chilcote 2-3, 2R, 2B; Little 2-3, 3R, RBI, 2B; Gilchrist R.
Brewster 7, Tonasket 2
TONASKET - Brewster broke open a close league game with five runs in the top of the seventh for a 7-2 victory over Tonasket on April 30.
Each team finished with four hits.
The Bears took advantage of three Tiger errors and nine walks.
Tonasket led 1-0 after the first inning before Brewster tied with a run in the fourth and took a 2-1 lead with a run in the fifth.
That set up the final inning, in which the Bears got five in the top of the seventh while the Tigers scored one in the bottom of the inning.
The Bears’ Sammi Emigh struck out nine, walked four, and gave up four hits and no earned runs.
The Tigers’ Jaclyn DeJong went a complete game, striking out five, walking nine and yielding four hits and four earned runs.
Teams will be seeded to state at the District 5/6 regional tournament May 18 at the Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex in Moses Lake.
Brewster (7) - V. Sanchez R, HBP; Mic. Kelpman 1-4, R; Wulf 1-1, 2R, 2RBI, 3BB, SB; Emigh 2BB; C. Sanchez 1-4, R, 2RBI; Mik. Kelpman R, BB, 2SB; Kelly 2BB, SB; Reagles 1-1, 2RBI, 2B; Boesel R, BB.
Tonasket (2) - Whiteaker 1-3, RBI, HBP; Attwood 1-4, RBI, 2B; Sutton BB; HBP; Wilson BB; Cory R, BB, HBP; V. Keller 2-3, SB; J. Keller R, BB, SB.
Omak 12, Chelan 8
Chelan 23, Omak 2
OMAK – The Omak High School softball team showed it has improved a lot this season by picking up its first win during a league split with Chelan on April 30.
No information for the Pioneers was received.
Omak (1-17 overall, 1-10 league) closes out the season at Cashmere (7-10, 4-6) on May 2 and at home for a non-league game on senior night against Brewster (15-3) on May 3.
Manson 21, Pateros 20 9I
MANSON – Manson edged Pateros, 21-20, in nine innings on April 29.
The Nannies led 20-16 into the bottom of the seventh, which normally is the final inning of regulation.
But the Trojans’ Josephine Thompson, with two outs and the bases loaded, hit a grand slam to tie the game.
The freshman also had three singles and a double.
In the bottom of the ninth, Manson’s Megan Clausen singled home the winning run.
Pateros was to play Sunnyside Christian on May 2, with the winner advancing to the District 5/6/7 tournament May 4 at Kettle Falls High School.
The loser on Thursday was out.
The top five teams Saturday advance to an eight-team District 5/6 and 7/9 tournament May 10-17 at fields in Spokane.
April 30
Oroville 20, Bridgeport 8
Liberty Bell 24, Soap Lake 4
Lake Roosevelt 14, Pateros 4
April 29
Lake Roosevelt 12, Waterville-Mansfield 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.