Omak’s Fjellman racks up 275 yards on the ground
OKANOGAN – The Bulldogs notched a homecoming football victory Oct. 7 against Lake Roosevelt, 54-7.
“Great team effort on both sides of the ball,” said Okanogan coach Erick Judd.
The first quarter ended in a tie as Okanogan and Lake Roosevelt both got on the scoreboard. Okanogan struck first, with 9:45 left, as Calvin Yusi ran for four yards and the touchdown. Jamie Gonzalez added the extra point.
About six minutes later, Wyatt Egbert passed to Chase Clark for 12 yards and a touchdown. Ivan Alejandre added the PAT.
The Bulldogs scored at the start of the second quarter as Brad Ingram intercepted Egbert’s pass and ran it back for six. Gonzalez’ kick was good.
Grant Gillespie ran for 25 yards, with Gonzalez’ kick good, to end the half with Okanogan ahead, 21-7.
Okanogan struck three times in the third, with Tucker Pritchard intercepting an Egbert pass, Yusi running for three yards and Ingram running for one. Two of Gonzalez’ extra point kicks were good.
In the fourth quarter, Yusi scored on a five-yard run and Braiden Howell ran for 13 yards. Both of Gonzalez’ PATs were good.
Okanogan had 420 yards on offense, 397 of them on the ground. The Raiders had 135 yards, 128 of them through the air.
Lake Roosevelt drew eight flags for 65 yards in penalties. Okanogan had two penalties for 10 yards.
The Raiders fumbled three times and lost all of them, and had two interceptions. Okanogan fumbled once and lost the ball.
Okanogan stats
Passing – Brad Ingram, 5-for-9 for 23 yards.
Rushing – Tucker Pritchard, 11-for-135, 1 touchdown (interception); Calvin Yusi, 12-for-66, 3 touchdowns; Grant Gillespie, 5-for-66, 1 touchdown; Brad Ingram, 4-for-28, 2 touchdowns (one by interception); Ryden Zabreznik, 2-for-25; Rajay Britton, 1-for-21; Ayden Grooms, 1-for-19; Braiden Howell, 1-for-13, 1 touchdown; Johnny Swartsel, 1-for-10; Richie Arroyo, 1-for-8; Jamie Gonzalez, 2-for-6.
Receiving – Tucker Pritchard, 3-for-18; Lane Fingar, 2-for-5.
Defense – Johnny Swartsel, 6.5 tackles; Carter Kuchenbuch, 3.5 tackles; Jaden Radke, Ty Morgan, Ryley Moore, Joseph Mail, Joseph Cates and No. 23, 2 tackles each; Grant Gillespie, Manny Rodriguez and Taggert Grooms, 1.5 tackles each; Tucker Pritchard, Ryden Zabreznik, Lane Fingar, Richie Arroyo, Hayden Farmer and an unidentified player, 1 tackle each; Brad Ingram, 0.5 tackle.
Lake Roosevelt stats
Passing – Wyatt Egbert, 9-for-16, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions.
Rushing – Tanner Whitelaw, 5-for-16; Ivan Alejandre, 10-for-4; Chase Clark, 1-for-1; Wyatt Egbert, 9-for-(-14).
Receiving – Chase Marchand, 1-for-57; Chase Clark, 3-for-35, 1 touchdown; Gabe Waters, 2-for-34; Tanner Whitelaw, 2-for-2.
Defense – Bosten Hevener, 8 tackles; Ivan Alejandre, 7 tackles; Tanner Whitelaw, 5 tackles; Sergio Galicia, 3.5 tackles; Wyatt Egbert, 3 tackles; Chase Marchand, 2 tackles; Chase Clark, Tanner Kiser, Julian Lopez, Zyrel Zacherle, Kawika Whalawitsa, Shaden Capshaw, Champ Louie and Devante Thomas, 1 tackle each; No. 45, 0.5 tackle.
Omak 40, Chelan 19
Omak and Chelan battled to a 12-12 tie at halftime Oct. 8 on the Goats’ field, but Omak rallied in the third quarter to pull ahead enroute to a 40-19 final victory.
“We played a very good game on Friday night,” said Omak coach Nick Sackman. “We controlled the line of scrimmage all night on both sides of the ball, rushing for 345 yards and holding Chelan to only 38 rushing yards.”
Pioneer Kessler Fjellman scored on a two-yard run in the first quarter, but the extra point kick failed.
Chelan responded with a 22-yard pass play to even the score. The PAT failed.
Both teams scored in the second quarter, with Omak’s Beau Sackman passing 10 yards to Jonny Stenberg for six and Chelan completing a 10-yard pass for a touchdown. Both kicks failed.
The third quarter was all Omak’s as Fjellman had touchdown runs of six and 15 yards, and Sackman tossed a 12-yard pass to Jonny Stenberg for six. A two-point conversion after Fjellman’s first touchdown was good, as was a kick after Stenberg’s score.
In the final quarter, Fjellman scored on a 12-yard run, with the PAT hitting paydirt.
Chelan wrapped up the scoring with a three-yard run and PAT.
“In the first half we had a couple penalties that stalled a couple scoring drives,” said Sackman. “But in the second half we came out on offense and really ran the ball well.”
He noted Fjellman’s effort, with 275 yards on the ground and 52 yards receiving.
“Jonny Stenberg continued to catch and run the ball into the end zone for another two receiving TDs,” said the coach. “Beau Sackman was very efficient in the passing game, completing 68 percent of his passes for 155 yards.”
Coach Sackman credited great play by the offensive line – Jacob Hurlbert, Noah BigBoy Morago, Derrick Anderson, John Bucsko and Bryan Juarez-Lopez – who dominated all evening and shut down the Goats’ running game.
“Chelan threw the ball deep all night and completed a few, but we were also able to pick them off twice in the second half,” said Nick Sackman. “Overall, we played very well but still have lots of room for improvement. We will continue to get better.”
Omak plays Quincy this Friday for homecoming. The game starts at 7 p.m.
Omak stats
Rushing – Kessler Fjellman, 30-for-275, 4 touchdowns; Beau Sackman, 11-for-45; Trey Rose, 1-for-11; CJ Arroyo, 3-for-7.
Receiving – Jonny Stenberg, 5-for-75, 2 touchdowns; Kessler Fjellman, 5-for-52; Trey Rose, 2-for-23; Jovan Mercado, 1-for-5.
Passing – Beau Sackman, 12-for-19 for 155 yards, 2 touchdowns.
Chelan stats
Rushing – 25-for-38.
Passing – 16-for-23 for 245 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions.
ACH 50, Odessa 20
Odessa stayed within reach of Almira/Coulee Hartline for two quarters, but the Warriors exploded for 22 unanswered points in the third quarter and a 50-20 victory on their home field.
The visitors scored 14 in the first half, compared to ACH’s 28.
ACH struck first, with Parker Roberts running 29 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Dane Isaak’s two-point conversion run was good.
Isaak scored toward the end of the period on a 12-yard run. Roberts’ two-point run came up short.
Odessa scored with 1:54 to go in the first quarter on a Collin Martin pass to Davey McMillan for seven yards and the score. Martin passed to Gage Starkel for two points.
At the top of the second quarter, Roberts ran for 21 yards and another score for ACH. Isaak’s two-point run failed.
The Warriors wrapped up the half on an Isaak run for 52 yards and the score. He added two on the conversion run.
Odessa scored again with six second left in the half on a Martin pass to Daeton Deife for six yards. Martin’s two-point run failed, leaving the halftime score at 28-14.
ACH scored three times in the third quarter, first on an Isaak pass to Murray for 15, then on an Isaak run for 36 yards. Isaak threw to Murray for 67 yards and the third touchdown. Isaak ran for two-point conversions after the first and third touchdowns; a toss from Isaak to Murray after the second was no good.
Odessa scored in the fourth on a nine-yard run by Deife. A two-point attempt from Martin to Dakota Steward was no good.
ACH had 451 yards of offense, compared to 223 for Odessa.
ACH stats
Passing – Dane Isaak, 3-for-4 for 102 yards, two touchdowns.
Rushing – Dane Isaak, 19-for-190, three touchdowns; Grady Murray, 4-for-79; Parker Roberts, 6-for-62, two touchdowns; Carter Pitts, 4-for-13; Jack Molitor, 1-for-5.
Receiving – Grady Murray, 3-for-102, 2 touchdowns.
Defense – Parker Roberts, 8.5 tackles; Reece Isaak, 8.5 tackles; Grady Murray, 7.5 tackles; Cooper Correia, 6.5 tackles; Dane Isaak, 5.5 tackles; John Pierce, 5 tackles; Cody Allsbrook, 4 tackles; Carter Pitts, 2 tackles; Cody Kagele, 1.5 tackles; Conner Hitts, 1 tackle.
Odessa stats
Passing – Collin Martin, 12-for-17 for 87 yards, two touchdowns; Davey McMillan, 0-for-1.
Rushing – Davey McMillan, 19-for-70; Daeton Deife, 8-for-28, one touchdown; Collin Martin, 8-for-20; Anthony Elder, 8-for-19; Tucker Walter, 1-for-1; unidentified player, 2-for-(-2).
Receiving – Dakota Steward, 2-for-33; Gage Starkel, 2-for-30; Daeton Deife, 3-for-20, one touchdown; Davey McMillan, 1-for-7, one touchdown; Anthony Elder, 4-for-(-3).
Defense – Davey McMillay, 7 tackles; Drew Hardung, 5.5 tackles; Gage Starkel, 4.5 tackles; Anthony Elder, 3 tackles; Tucker Walter and Collin Martin, 2 tackles each; Daeton Deife, Corbyn Neilsen and Hank Sutton, 1 tackle each.
Scores
Brewster 44, Tonasket 22
Liberty Bell 36, Soap Lake 6
Manson 2, Oroville 0 (forfeit)
Entiat 64, Pateros 16
Curlew and Cusick did not play
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.