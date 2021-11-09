OKANOGAN – Okanogan hosted Northwest Christian (Colbert) on a rainy Saturday afternoon, Nov. 6, and when the teams emerged from the mud, the Bulldogs prevailed 59-0.
“Great team win,” said Okanogan coach Erick Judd of the District 6/7 crossover game. “We played with more enthusiasm than we have all season.”
Offensively, Okanogan ran behind its offensive line all game.
“They did a great job of staying on blocks,” said Judd. “Calvin Yusi ran the ball between the tackles and did a great job of keeping his footing on the muddy field. Tucker Pritchard had two great runs with multiple broken tackles.”
Defensively, Judd praised the whole team “with everyone hustling to the ball and knowing their assignments.”
Okanogan has a first-round bye in the state playoffs. After that, the Bulldogs play the winner of the Brewster and Columbia (Burbank) game the weekend of Nov. 19-20.
Yusi put Okanogan on the scoreboard first with a nine-yard run. The extra point was good.
Taggert Grooms ran for 88 yards for Okanogan’s second score of the first quarter. The PAT was good.
Okanogan widened the margin in the second quarter, with scores on a 30-yard run by Ryden Zabreznik, 11-yard run by Yusi, 37-yard run by Pritchard and three-yard run by Yusi. The first PAT was blocked, but the other three were good for a 39-0 halftime lead.
After the half, Pritchard scored on a 50-yard run and Brad Ingram ran for two yards for two more scores. The first PAT was good, the second was blocked.
Okanogan scored once more on a four-yard run by Zabreznik in the fourth. The extra point was good.
The Bulldogs amassed 555 yards of offense, all of it on the ground, compared to 91 for Northwest Christian. The Crusaders had 123 yards passing, but lost 32 yards rushing.
Each team drew six penalty flags; Okanogan lost 60 yards on penalties and Northwest Christian lost 55. Neither team fumbled, but the Crusaders threw four interceptions.
Okanogan stats
Passing – Brad Ingram, 0-for-4.
Rushing – Calvin Yusi, 18-for-149; Tucker Pritchard, 4-for-89; Taggert Grooms, 3-for-87; Ryden Zabreznik, 10-for-69; Brad Ingram, 8-for-67; Braiden Howell, 1-for-59; Ayden Grooms, 3-for-33; Richie Arroyo, 2-for-3.
Defense – Richie Arroyo, Jaden Radke and Tucker Pritchard, 3 tackles each; Grant Gillespie, Ayden Grooms, Carter Kuchenbuch and Johnny Swartsel, 2 tackles each; Ryden Zabreznik, 1.5 tackle; Ryley Moore, Taggert Grooms, Manny Rodriguez, Austin Nelson and Kasey Erickson, 1 tackle each; Calvin Yusi, 0.5 tackle.
Northwest Christian stats
Passing – Mike Bauman, 5-for-15, 70 yards, 3 interceptions; Titus Spuler, 2-for-3, 48 yards; Aiden Tibbets, 2-for-5, 5 yards; Jacob Bell, 1-for-2, 1 interception.
Rushing – Trevor Waterbly, 3-for-5; Ryan Waters, 3-for-1; Lawrence Saenz, 1-for-(-2); Jaxson Hamilton, 1-for-(-4); Jacob Bell, 1-for-(-7); Titus Spuler, 1-for-(-12); Mike Bauman, 3-for-(-13).
Receiving – Ryan Waters, 4-for-51; Titus Spuler, 1-for-26; Preston Fazio, 3-for-17; No. 20, 1-for-14; Aiden Tibbets, 1-for-5.
Defense – Aiden Tibbets, 9.5 tackles; Martin Petrilli, 4.5 tackles; Alex Ramey, 3.5 tackles; No. 62 and Sam Young, 3 tackles each; Ryan Waters, 2.5 tackles; Trevor Waterbly, Lawrence Saenz, Aaron House and Zac Heinrich, 2 tackles each; No. 32, No. 80, Titus Spuler, No. 68 and No. 25, 1 tackle each.
Omak 33, Newport 28
Omak and Newport battled to the end of their District 6/7 crossover football game Nov. 5, with the Pioneers coming out on top 33-28.
Next up for Omak is Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Union Stadium, home turf field for Mount Spokane and Mead high schools.
“We played very good on offense, scoring on five of our six possession,” said Omak coach Nick Sackman, who said his team “really tried to grind out every drive as we only had three possessions each half.”
Offensively, Omak clicked in the running game, with Kessler Fjellman going for 198 yards and quarterback Beau Sackman adding another 154.
“They were both dynamic and elusive the whole game, and really put constant pressure on Newport’s defense,” said Sackman. “Our O line was able to continually get our backs to the second level.”
On defense, Omak put Newport into a lot of fourth down situations but couldn’t make needed short down stops, said the coach.
“I was super proud of how our defense continued to pay with toughness and attitude throughout,” he said.
Newport scored first on a 12-yard rush and kick in the first quarter, but Omak responded with two scores in the second – a 52-yard run by Fjellman and a five-yard toss from Sackman to Jonny Stenberg. The first kick was good.
Fjellman scored again in the third quarter on 22-yard run and Sackman rushed for 31 yards and the touchdown. Both PATs were good. In between, Newport scored on a 19-yard rush with the PAT good.
Newport opened the fourth with a 22-yard score and kick, but Omak responded with a 27-yard run by Sackman. The PAT failed.
Newport rounded out the scoring with a three-yard rush and PAT.
Omak rushing – Kessler Fjellman, 18-for-198, 2 touchdowns; Beau Sackman, 16-for-154, 2 touchdowns.
Omak passing – Beau Sackman, 5-for-7 for 47 yards, 1 touchdown.
Omak receiving – Jonny Stenberg, 3-for-21, 1 touchdown; Tre Rose, 2-for-26.
ACH 68, Curlew 15
Almira/Coulee-Hartline and Curlew wrapped up their regular seasons Nov. 5 on ACH’s field, with the home team taking a 68-15 victory.
The 9-0 Warriors have a bye this week. They’ll meet the winner of this weekend’s Neah Bay vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller game the following weekend, Nov. 19-20.
The Warriors scored 40 points in the first quarter and 22 in the second, then tacked on six more in the third before allowing the Cougars to put 15 points on the scoreboard in the last period.
Quarterback Dane Isaak got ACH going with 11:04 left in the first quarter with a run to the Warriors’ 47, then tossed a lateral to Grady Murray who took the ball the rest of the way. Isaak’s two-point conversion was good.
About three minutes later, Isaak ran for 57 yards and the touchdown. Carter Pitts had the two-point run. Isaak later passed to Murray for 25 yards and the score. Parker Roberts added two on a conversion run.
Roberts scored on a six-yard run, with Grayson Beal adding the two-point run.
Near the end of the first quarter, Murray intercepted Curlew quarterback Lane Olson’s pass, which was intended for Waylan Brisbane. Isaak passed to Roberts for the conversion.
Scores in the second quarter came on a 14-yard run by Beal and an interception of Curlew’s Bradley Singer by Cody Allsbrook. Lane Olson was the intended receiver. Jack Molitor’s conversion run after Beal’s score was good.
ACH scored on another interception, this time by Grady Murray. Olson’s pass was intended for Brisbane. Pitts’ conversion run was good, leaving the score at 62-0 at the half.
Pitts rounded out ACH’s scoring in the third on a 76-yard run. Beal’s conversion attempt failed.
Curlew put up 15 points in the fourth as Olson ran for 18 yards and the passed to Michael Feist for six yards and the score. Feist’s PAT after the first score was good, as was a two-point run by Singer.
ACH had 222 yards of offense compared to 77 for Curlew.
ACH stats
Passing – Dane Isaak, 2-for-2, 1 touchdown.
Rushing – Carter Pitts, 3-for-82, 1 touchdown; Dane Isaak, 3-for-46, 1 touchdown; Grayson Beal, 3-for-9, 1 touchdown; Parker Roberts, 2-for-6, 1 touchdown; Cody Allsbrook, 2-for-(-7); Jack Molitor, 3-for-(-10); unnamed player, 3-for-(-18).
Receiving – Cody Kagele, 1-for-36; Grady Murray, 1-for-25, 1 touchdown.
Defense – Cody Cagele, 5.5 tackles; Tristen Wood, 5 tackles; John Pierce and William Allsbrook, 4.5 tackles each; Dane Isaak, Grayson Beal and Kayle Casimir, 3 tackles each; Carter Pitts and Jack Molitor, 2.5 tackles each; Grady Murray, 2 tackles, 2 interceptions for touchdowns; Reece Isaak, 1.5 tackles; Parker Roberts, Everett Woods and Kayden Casimir, 1 tackle each; Cooper Correia and Casen Murray, 0.5 tackle each; Cody Allsbrook, 1 interception for touchdown.
Curlew stats
Passing – Lane Olson, 6-for-15, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions; Bradley Singer, 0-for-2, 2 interceptions.
Rushing – Bradley Singer, 16-for-41; Lane Olson, 12-for-32, 1 touchdown; Coven Glastetter, 2-for-4; unidentified player, 2-for-(-8).
Receiving – Bradley Singer, 2-for-10; Michael Feist, 1-for-6, 1 touchdown; Waylan Brisbane, 1-for-(-8).
Defense – Bradley Singer, 3.5 tackles; Lane Olson and Caleb Theckston, 1.5 tackles each; Waylan Brisbane and Logan Ringstad, 1 tackle each; Michael Feist, 0.5 tackle.
Manson 8, Tonasket 0
Tonasket hosted Manson in a play-in game Nov. 2, with the Trojans taking the victory.
That dropped the Tigers out of further play.
Manson exited the playoffs Nov. 6 with a 41-0 loss to Lind-Ritzville-Sprague.
Liberty Bell 61, Pateros 7
Liberty Bell topped Pateros, 61-7, on Nov. 4 to earn a spot in the state football playoffs.
As No. 7 seed, the Mountain Lions will host No. 10 seed Cusick at 3 p.m. Nov. 13.
Scores
1B
Nov. 5 – Soap Lake 70, Bridgeport 50
Nov. 5 – Cusick 46, Republic 6
Nov. 6 – Waterville-Mansfield 54, Entiat 6
2B, District 6/7 crossovers
Nov. 5 – Brewster 41, Liberty (Spangle) 6
Nov. 5 – Davenport 24, Lake Roosevelt 14
Nov. 6 – Okanogan 59, Northwest Christian 0
Nov. 6 – Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 41, Manson 0
1A, District 6/7 crossovers
Nov. 5 - Riverside 58, Chelan 13
Nov. 5 - Freeman 39, Cascade 14
Nov. 5 - Lakeside 28, Cashmere 8
Nov. 6 – Deer Park 50, Quincy 16
