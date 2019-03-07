YAKIMA — State lasted but a day for Okanogan and Oroville boys’ basketball teams last week.

No. 4-seeded Okanogan fell 61-52 in overtime to No. 12 Bellevue Christian Vikings in a loser-out 1A game Wednesday at the Yakima SunDome.

The Vikings finish their season 18-9 and with a sixth-place state trophy.

No. 11 Oroville was topped 58-44 by No. 6 Willapa Valley in a 2B game Wednesday at the Spokane Arena.

The Bulldogs trailed by 10, 23-13, at halftime and were behind 36-28 after three quarters.

Okanogan fought back in the fourth quarter, using a 10-run, keyed by Gage Wilson making three buckets and Hunter Rubert two baskets, to put the Bulldogs on top, 41-36.

The lead changed three more times with Bellevue Christian up 46-44 with 18 seconds left in regulation.

Okanogan’s Levi Veenhuizen made a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

“We got off to a good start but went on a long period where we didn’t score,” Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist said. “We got down double digits but fought back. This group of players have so much heart.”

Bellevue Christian’s point guard Ken West (26 points, seven rebounds) hit a three-pointer 30 seconds into the four-minute overtime to spark a 6-0 run.

Okanogan got the lead down to four twice, each time on layups by Chase Wilson.

“In overtime we missed a couple good looks and they hit a couple tough shots,” Carlquist said. “We had to foul, and the point guard didn’t miss. He went 10 for 10 from the line for the game.”

The Bulldogs waved the white flag after a technical foul at the 10 second to go mark, bringing in reserves while starters departed.

No. 4 seed Okanogan (18-7) was led by Gage Wilson with 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Also in double digit scoring were Hunter Rubert at 12 points and four steals, and Chase Wilson with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

“The season was long, but it went by really fast,” Carlquist said. “We had a team of great kids with high character. Okanogan High will not be the same after graduation. This is a great senior class with such fun kids to be around. I am just thankful I got to coach such a great group. Most of them I have had for four years.”

Bulldog seniors include Kolby Picard, Martin Grooms, Hunter Rubert, Frank Vega, Levi Veenhuizen, Gavin Ammons-Cohen and Gage Wilson.

“Next year looks good,” Carlquist said. We have two really good kids back who played a lot this season. Chase Wilson is only going to be a sophomore and had a great freshman year in the post. Josue Ramos is back so we have a good and experienced guard and a post player.

“Plus we have three more who suited up for state who should have good seasons in Kolbe Tverberg, Logan Clark and Bo Silverthorn. Our JV team was good and has two or three more kids that will be good.”

Okanogan (52) — Picard 0, Grooms 4, Rubert 12, Veenhuizen 8, G. Wilson 16, Clark 0, Tverberg 0, Vega 0, Ramos 0, Ammons-Cohen 0, Silverthorn 0, C. Wilson 12. Rebounds (30) — G. Wilson 9, C. Wilson 6, Picard 3. Assists (12) — G. Wilson 4, C. Wilson 4, Veenhuizen 2. Steals (7) — Rubert 4.

Willapa Valley 58,

Oroville 44

SPOKANE — No. 6 Willapa Valley kept its state 2B trophy hopes alive by eliminating Oroville, 58-44, in a loser-out, state boys’ basketball opener Feb. 27 at the Spokane Arena.

The Vikings (20-6) led 21-17 at the half before blowing the game open with runs of 16-12 in the third and 21-15 in the fourth quarter.

“Willapa Valley did a great job on the boards. It really proved to be difficult to overcome,” Oroville coach Jay Thacker said. “We did not shoot well, but they are a really good defensive team.”

Oroville (18-7) was led by Anthony Jamison with 16 points, five assists and four steals, and Spencer Martin with 10 points, 11 rebounds and a block.

Seniors include Anthony Jamison, Martin and Sage Sarmiento.

“We had a great state experience,” Thacker said. “Our young guys are going to work hard to get us back. Our seniors will really be missed. They are going on to bigger and better things. We wish them all the best.”

The Hornets made 14-of-46 (30.4 percent) and were 4-25 (16 percent) on three-pointers.

The Vikings won the rebound war, 43-28.

Oroville (44) — A. Jamison 16, Lopez 3, Martin 10, Bernard 4, Sarmiento 0, Anderson 0, Hilderbrand 8, Allie 3, Egerton 0, J. Jamison 0. Rebounds (28) — Martin 11. Assists (8) — A. Jamison 5. Blocks (2) — Martin 1, Allie 1. Steals (13) — A. Jamison 4, Bernard 3.