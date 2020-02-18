EAST WENATCHEE — In the final game of the Caribou Trail League girls’ basketball tournament, the Okanogan Bulldogs secured a solid 38-29 win over Chelan on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Eastmont High School.
The previous game in which the Bulldogs competed was against Cashmere the Tuesday before, ending in a 72-32 loss for Okanogan. The team that stepped onto the court to play Chelan was not the same team that met Cashmere.
“The girls played hard for four quarters,” said head coach Bryan Boesel. “It was a good team effort and a great win.”
Okanogan allowed only two offensive rebounds for the Goats, which effectively shut the offense down. Danielle Sparks brought in big numbers with 12 points and 14 rebounds for her team, giving herself a double-double.
The Bulldogs came out of that game with third place in the Caribou Trail League and were scheduled to play Omak on Feb. 18, after The Chronicle’s deadline, at Eastmont High School in a loser-out game. The Pioneers and the Bulldogs have gone back and forth all season, with each winning over the other twice.
The district game will be the ultimate tiebreaker for the two. One moves on to the regional tournament and the other is done for the season.
Okanogan s (38)— L. Jones, 4. A. Jones, 2. Leitz-Rawson, 4. Lafferty, 6. Sparks, 12. Buchert, 5. Silverthorn, 5.
Chelan s (29) - Ivory, 6. Finch, 4. Huddleson, 5. Watson, 8. Rainville, 1. Simmons, 5.
Cashmere 84, Omak 28
WENATCHEE — Cashmere took the Caribou Trail League championship and topped off a perfect season at Omak’s expense, 84-28, Feb. 15 at Eastmont High School.
The gym was standing room only as the crowds swelled to catch a glimpse of the excitement. The fire marshal stepped in early as the facility reached capacity before the first quarter was completely underway. Spectators were turned away as the line stretched out the front door and around the block.
People were vying for the chance to see Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith play in her last league championship game before graduating this spring. She had a successful night, breaking the Washington state scoring record and leading her team to a 56-point victory over the Pioneers.
Van Lith amassed 46 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and nine steals. She beat the scoring record set by Jennifer Stinson of Davenport in 1995 (2,881 points), and now has 2,927 points.
Omak played a solid game, but the energy of the gym was all directed at Cashmere as anytime the Bulldogs touched the ball, the crowd went wild.
Omak is set to play Okanogan in a loser-out game on Tuesday night, Feb. 18, at Eastmont High School.
Scoring was unavailable for the Cashmere-Omak game.
Brewster 60, Liberty Bell 53
WINTHROP — Brewster traveled to Liberty Bell on Feb. 15 for a playoff game and came out with a 60-53 win.
Brewster was to play Waterville-Mansfield on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in a playoff game with the winner going to regional play and the loser to a crossover game. Liberty Bell was to meet Lake Roosevelt Feb. 18 in Chelan, with both teams going to crossover games.
Northport 48, Republic 19
MEDICAL LAKE – Republic traveled to Medical Lake High School on Saturday, Feb. 15, for a playoff game against Northport and was sent packing, 48-19.
Republic ends its season with a 4-11 record.
No other information was available on the game.
Wellpinit 64, Curlew 45
WELLPINIT — Curlew traveled to Wellpinit on Saturday, Feb. 15, for a playoff game, only to be sent home with a 64-45 loss.
Curlew has another chance to continue its season when it meets Northport at 7:30 tonight, Feb. 19, at Deer Park High School.
No other information was available on this game.
Waterville Mansfield 57, Lake Roosevelt 36
WATERVILLE – The Raiders took the show on the road on Saturday, Feb. 15, but couldn’t keep up with the Shockers’ offense as the game ended with Waterville-Mansfield topping Lake Roosevelt, 57-36.
Lake Roosevelt will continue its playoff journey and is set to compete against Liberty Bell on Feb. 18 at Chelan Community Gym in a district playoff game.
No other information was available on this game.
Lake Roosevelt 53, Tonasket 27
GRAND COULEE — The Tigers traveled to Lake Roosevelt’s home turf for their first playoff opportunity of the season on Feb. 13, but ended up with a season-ending 53-27 loss.
No other information was available about the game.
Brewster 65, Bridgeport 36
BREWSTER – The Bears showed up to play in their home gym on Feb. 13 for a playoff game, finishing the Fillies’ season, 65-36.
No other information was available on the game.
Pateros 66, Easton 51
PATEROS – In their last conference game of the season, Pateros secured a win over Easton on Feb. 13, 66-51.
Pateros meets Moses Lake Christian in a district game at 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Eastmont for the championship. The loser will meet the winner of the Wilson Creek-Riverside Christian game, also being played Feb. 20, in a Feb. 22 matchup. The loser of the Feb. 22 game will be out.
