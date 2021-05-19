OKANOGAN – The Okanogan softball team notched a pair of wins against Oroville on May 10 at home, with both Bulldog pitchers tossing no-hitters.
In the first game, Okanogan prevailed 22-0.
“We came out and swung the bats like I knew we could, putting up runs early and often,” said Okanogan coach Darin Radke. “The offensive highlight was Aanna Duncan’s grand slam home run.”
Senior Jenna Radke threw the first perfect game of her career while striking out every batter she faced.
Hitting - Aleena Lafferty, 3-for-4, 3R; Aanna Duncan, 4-for-4, 3B, HR, 4R; Jenna Radke, 3-for-3, HR, 3R; Piper Bauer, 1-for-3, 2B; Tsalee Mail, 2-for-3, 2R; Hailee Bruns, 2-for-3, 2R; Madison Buchanan, 3-for-3, 2B, 3R.
Pitching - Jenna Radke, 3IP, 0R, 0H, 9K, 0BB.
Okanogan 22, Oroville 1
Okanogan’s bats stayed hot in the second game as the Bulldogs won, 22-1, over Oroville.
“It was fun to see so many girls be rewarded for hard work in practice by hitting the ball hard in the game,” said Okanogan coach Darin Radke.
In the circle, Tsalee Mail threw her first career no-hitter.
Hitting - Aleena Lafferty, 2-for-3, 2B; Aanna Duncan, 2-for-2; Jenna Radke, 2-for-3, 2B, HR; Piper Bauer, 1-for-3; Tsalee Mail, 3-for-3, 2B; Laine Morgan, 1-for-1, 2B; Trinity Gilchrist, 1-for-2.
Pitching - Tsalee Mail, 3IP, 1R, 0H, 8K, 1BB.
Omak 11, Quincy 0
Omak wrapped up its softball season May 15 with a doubleheader sweep of Quincy on the Jackrabbits’ diamond.
The Pioneers won the first game 11-0.
“After having to take a week off because of COVID protocol, the girls came back and played great softball,” said coach Rick Duck. “Aaliyah Marchand picked up her second no-hitter of the season in game one, striking out 12 batters and only walking one.”
Eighth-grader Phoenix Fjellman went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI. Her older sister, Trinity Fjellman, had a great day at the plate, going 6-for-7 on the day, including two triples and a double, said Duck.
Trinity Fjellman also stole three bases and had a couple RBI.
Senior Faith Ross was 5-for-9 on the day.
Omak hitting - F. Ross, 2-for-4, 2B, 3RBI; Aa. Marchand, 2-for-4, 2R; T. Fjellman, 2-for-3, 3B, 3R; P. Fjellman, 2-for-3, 3RBI; S. Romine, 2-for-2, 2R; J. Taylor, 1-for-3.
Omak pitching - Aa. Marchand, 5IP, 0R, oH, 12K, 1BB.
Omak 3 2 2 4 0 11 11 0
Quincy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Omak 18, Quincy 4
In game two, Taya Graham got her first career home run in the Pioneers’ 18-4 victory over Quincy on May 15.
“We hit the ball well in both games after making some adjustments,” said Omak coach Rick Duck.
Freshman pitcher Savannah Romine got her first win the circle, giving up five hits, said the coach.
Faith Ross, Taya Graham, Aaliyah Marchand, Trinity Fjellman and Michaela Romine all had multiple hits.
“With only one graduating senior, Faith Ross, this team will be fun to watch for the next few years,” said Duck. “It was disappointing for all our us that it was a short season, and no opportunity for post-season play.
“But overall it was a success, ending the season with a 10-2 record. I’m proud of the way these girls worked hard to improve all season. It showed in their play,” he said.
Omak hitting - F. Ross, 3-for-5, 3R; T. Graham, 3-for-4, 3R, 2 2B, HR; Aa. Marchand, 3-for-4, 3R, 2B, 3B; T. Fjellman, 4-for-4, 3R, 2B, 4SB; C. Redthunder, 1-for-3, 2B, 2R; Al. Marchand, 1-for-3; M. Romine, 3-for-4, 2R.
Omak pitching - S. Romine, 5IP, 4R, 5H, 2K, 6BB, 2ER.
Omak 4 3 7 2 1 18 18 1
Quincy 0 3 0 1 0 4 5 1
Okanogan 10, Brewster 7
“It was an emotional day for us as we said goodbye to our three seniors, Madison Buchanan, Piper Bauer, Jenna Radke,” while beating Brewster 10-7 at home May 12, said Okanogan coach Darin Radke.
“Once the game got started, we jumped out to an early 7-1 lead after two innings,” said Radke. “Then Brewster started to claw their way back into the game and we had a couple defensive miscues. I was proud of the way the girls righted the ship and then added on some insurance runs to finish off the win.”
The victory was Okanogan’s 10th win of the shortened season.
“That is pretty remarkable considering we only had one player on the roster that had varsity experience before this season,” said coach Radke. “I think that is a testament to our senior leadership and the willingness of the younger girls to work hard each day in practice and be coachable.”
Hitting - Aanna Duncan, 1-for-3; Jenna Radke, 3-for-4, 2 2B, HR; Laine Morgan, 1-for-3; Tsalee Mail, 1-for-3, 2B; Madison Buchanan, 2-for-3, 2B; Hailee Bruns, 1-for-2, 2B.
Pitching - Jenna Radke, 7IP, 3ER, 4H, 13K, 6BB.
Tonasket 14, Bridgeport 1
Tonasket topped Bridgeport, 14-1, on the Fillies’ field May 11.
“I thought we did a good job coming out of the gate and scoring consistently each inning,” said Tonasket coach Jordan Bradley. “Carrying out our game plan, being aggressive and running like crazy. We also played a clean game defensively.”
He said he appreciates Bridgeport’s athletic department and coaches agreeing to the game on short notice, after Tonasket found out Friday afternoon that its original senior night scheduled for Saturday was canceled.
Tonasket batting - Jaelynn DeJong, 4-for-4, 1HR, 4RBI, 1SB; Jade Barroca, 2-for-4, 3B, 5RBI; Aubrey Attwood, 3-for-3, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 SB.
Tonasket pitching - J. DeJong, 4IP, 0H, 0R, 7K; Macy Vassar, 1IP, 2H, 1ER, 1K.
Tonasket 15, Waterville 0
Tonasket came out on top in a home game May 13 against Waterville, 15-0.
“Hats off to Waterville and their coaching staff, being willing to switch from a home game to travel to us, giving our seniors a chance to have their senior night after the previously planned senior night was canceled abruptly,” said Tonasket coach Jordan Bradley. “That is a long drive, especially for a single game, and we truly appreciate them for that.”
The Tigers showed good, clean defense, production at the plate all throughout the lineup, and a senior pitcher tossing a no hitter, said Bradley.
“Jaelynn (DeJong) extended her streak of pitching no-hit innings to 14 innings, including a complete game (against Waterville), so what a great way to end her last home softball game in Tonasket,” the coach said.
Another senior, Aubrey Attwood, smack her first home run of the season.
Tonasket batting - Aubrey Attwood 4-for-4, HR, 4RBI, 2B, SB; Whitney Wilson, 2-for-3, 2 2B, 3RBI; Jacie Deebach, 2-for-3, 2B, 3RBI, 2SB; Maria Timm, 2-for-3, RBI, 3SB.
Tonasket pitching - Jaelynn DeJong, 4IP, 0H, 0R, 9K, 5BB.
Tonasket 14, Oroville 3
Tonasket traveled to Oroville May 15 and came home with two victories in a doubleheader.
“I feel like we had a hard time staying focused and competing every pitch throughout the day, but never stopped battling,” said Tonasket coach Jordan Bradley. “In game one, we seemed to get away from our approach at the plate, but played well defensively to make up for it.
“I do feel that Oroville outplayed us in terms of doing the little things right, but we were fortunate to have two big innings with a few clutch hits that allowed us to come away with the victory.”
Tonasket batting - Aubrey Attwood, 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, 3 SB; Jade Barroca, 2-for-5, 3B, 2RBI; Whitney Wilson, 2-for-4, 2RBI, 3SB; Jacie Deebach, 3-for-4, 2RBI, 2SB; Maria Timm, 3-for-5, 2B, 2RBI, SB.
Tonasket pitching - Jaelynn DeJong, 7IP, 3H, 3R, 2ER, 12K, 10BB.
Tonasket 24, Oroville 7
The Tigers won by a wider margin in the nightcap, topping Oroville 24-7.
“In game two we sort of flipped,” said Tonasket coach Jordan Bradley. “We really struggled to be mentally prepared in the field. We didn’t want the ball, and weren’t aware of the situation consistently. However, we really came out firing offensively, scoring consistently, having quality at-bats and running wild on the base paths.”
Tonasket ended with 18 true stolen bases. No. 4 and No. 5 hitters – Jade Barroca and Jaelynn DeJong – had a combined 11 RBI. DeJong had two home runs.
“In the end, we knew that if we came out and did enough to win both games that we’d be up in the top of our region (in the 2B level) from an overall record standpoint, and that is something we as a team really wanted,” said Bradley. “We pulled ourselves together in both games and got the job done, battling through adversity as we went.
“A quality season in the books, but I am definitely looking forward to a little more normalcy next year, hopefully, where we can have a true district season and postseason play.”
Tonasket finished with a 10-3 overall record and 9-3 in conference.
Tonasket batting - Katie Whiteaker, 2-for-4, 2RBI, 2BB, 5SB; Aubrey Attwood, 2-for-3, 2RBI, 2BB, SB; Jade Barroca, 4-for-4, 2B, 4RBI, BB, SB; Jaelynn DeJong, 3-for-4, HR, 2B, 7RBI, 1BB; Jacie Deebach, 3-for-3, BB, RBI, SB; Corina Timm, 2-for-3, 2RBI, 2SB; Whitney Wilson, 2-for-2, 3B, BB, RBI, 2SB; Savannah Bones, 2-for-3, 2BB, RBI, 3SB; Megan Guthrie, 2-for-2, 3B, RBI, SB.
Tonasket pitching - J. DeJong, 5IP, 5H, 7R, 3ER, 11K, 4BB.
Scores
Lake Roosevelt 12, Pateros 0
Lake Roosevelt 18, Pateros 2
Cashmere 6, Brewster 0
Cashmere 14, Brewster 5
Bridgeport 19, Manson 18
Bridgeport 19, Manson 10
Lake Roosevelt 15, Bridgeport 0
Waterville 15, Bridgeport 8
Waterville 18, Bridgeport 2
Lake Roosevelt 16, Oroville 0
Lake Roosevelt 21, Oroville 1
