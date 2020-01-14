LEAVENWORTH – Okanogan brought home hardware but suffered one match-ending injury on Saturday, Jan. 11, in finishing sixth at the Cascade Bavarian Invitational.
Other Okanogan County teams at the event were Brewster, Omak and Pateros.
“We had light numbers for the tournament and had two wrestlers at three of the weights,” said Okanogan coach Andy Knutson. “We were able to take sixth place as a team with only five of the weight classes covered.”
Four of the scorers medaled. Ian Ellis, 195 pounds, was wrestling for a spot in the finals when he dislocated his knee.
“The score was 1 to 1 in the second period when the injury occurred with both wresters on their feet working for a takedown,” said Knutson.
Johnny Swartsel earned second at 160 pounds. Third-place finishers were Jose Fonseca, 138 pounds; Sterling Ritch, 182 pounds, and Charlie Payne, 220 pounds.
Okanogan will compete today, Jan. 15, at a league double dual at Chelan, the go to Oroville on Thursday for a mix-and-match event.
Knutson said he hoped all his wrestlers, including his girls, will get two matches.
“We had a short team last weekend due to injuries,” said Omak coach Dean Agee. “Overall, I thought that the boys wrestled well. We addressed some issues of moving on the bottom at practice last week and the boys responded appropriately. We were able to wrestle much better from the bottom.
“The team is maturing as the season progresses and they are starting to recognize what they need to work on. We wrestle in Chelan on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. We wrestle Okanogan first and then Cashmere.”
Kaden Cate placed second for Omak at 120 pounds. Kessler Fjellman placed second at 132, Anthony Cardona was third at 152 and Leighton Jensen placed fourth at 285 pounds.
Pateros and Brewster each had one team member place in the tournament. Ramerio Ambriz from Pateros took third at 113 pounds and Brewster’s Gabe Garcia took first at 170 pounds.
Teams will head to Tonasket High School on Jan. 18 for the Apple Pie Invitational, which starts at 10 a.m. Winners get apple pies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.