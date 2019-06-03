OKANOGAN – The Okanogan swimming pool will open for the summer season with a free swim session Friday, June 7.
Okanogan school dismiss for the summer that day.
The pool will be open from 1-4:45 p.m.
After that, the pool will be open Monday through Friday through Aug. 23. The daily schedule includes: 7-8 a.m., adult lap swim; 8-10 a.m., swim team practice; 10 a.m. to noon, swim lessons; noon to 1 p.m., adult lap swim and parent-tot swim; 1-4:45 p.m., public swim; 5-6 p.m., adult lap swim and swim lessons; 6-7 p.m., family swim; 7-9 p.m., public swim.
The pool will close at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, July 4.
Lessons are planned June 17-28, with signups June 10-14; July 8-19, with signups July 1-5; July 29 to Aug. 9, with signups July 22-26. Signups run from 10 a.m. to noon on the designated days.
Lessons are from 10 a.m. to noon for each session, although a 5-6 p.m. lesson slot will be added to the July 8-19 session. A fee will be charged for each session.
The pool may be rented on Saturdays and Sundays for private parties. Scheduling is through city hall, 509-422-3600. The last day for pool parties is Aug. 18.
Individual admission, 10-unit passes for children and five-unit passes for adults are available, along with season tickets for individual children, second child in a family, adults, family and day care groups. In-city and rural rates are available.
The swim team is known as the Okanogan Bullfrogs.
Dean Klepec is the pool manager.
Other pools in the area are:
Brewster
The Brewster pool, 603 W. Cliff Ave., will open for the season at 1 p.m. June 11.
The pool offers a large water slide and a smaller slide for children under 48 inches tall.
Sessions Monday through Friday include: 7-9 a.m., swim team; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., lessons; 1-4:45 p.m., open swim; 5-6:30 p.m., open adult swim and adult/tot swim for youngsters age 4 and younger; 6:30-8:30 p.m., open swim.
The pool is available to rent on Saturdays and Sundays for private parties, although the swim team uses it some weekends.
Lessons are planned July 8-12, July 15-19 and July 22-26. Times vary, depending on the child’s age. Children must be at least age 5 for lessons.
A mom/dad/tot lesson session for younger children is planned July 22-26.
Admission will be charged, either at the door or by season pass.
The pool manager is Jamie Moran.
The swim team is known as the Brewster Bearacudas.
Bridgeport
The pool is in Berryman Park at the corner of 21st Street and Tacoma Avenue. A wading pool is available for younger children.
A tentative opening day is June 10 for water aerobics, with a regular schedule starting June 13. The schedule has not yet been set.
Lessons are planned later in the summer.
Admission, via daily payment or season pass, will be charged.
The pool manager is Jackie Hentges.
Omak
The pool will open for the season June 12 in East Side Park, 6 S. Columbia St.
Admission will be charged on a daily basis or by season pass.
The Monday through Friday schedule includes: 5:45-9:15 a.m., swim team; 9:30 a.m. to noon, lessons; noon to 1 p.m., adult lap swim/aerobics; 1-4:30 p.m., public swim; 5-6 p.m., adult lap swim; 5-6 p.m., water aerobics; 6-7:30 p.m., family swim; 7:30-8:45 p.m., public swim.
On Saturdays, the schedule includes: Noon to 1 p.m., adult lap swim; 1-4:30 p.m., public swim; 5-6 p.m., adult lap swim; 6-7:30 p.m., family swim; 7:30-8:45 p.m., public swim.
The pool will be closed July 4, July 16 after 4:30 p.m. for a swim meet, July 20 for a swim meet, July 23 after 4:30 p.m. for a swim meet, Aug. 7 after 4 p.m. for Omak Stampede, Aug. 8-11 for Omak Stampede, and Aug. 23 for the season.
The pool can be rented for private pool parties on Sundays or after hours through the week. Information is available from pool manager Heidi Sam. Applications are available online at www.omakcity.com, at city hall, 2 N. Ash St., or from the pool.
Lessons sessions are June 24 to Aug. 5, July 15-26 and Aug. 5-7, 12-16 and 19-20. Signups are the weeks prior to lesion sessions. No lessons will be offered July 4 or Aug. 8 and 11.
The swim team is known of the Omak Mantaray Swim Team. Registration information is available at the pool or from Julie Gann, omakswimteam@gmail.com.
Tonasket
The pool will open June 10, but the schedule has not yet been finalized.
Sessions will include public and lap swims, and lessons will be offered. Admission will be charged.
The pool can be rented for private parties on Sundays. Arrangements can be made at the pool, which is in History Park on South Locust Way.
This year’s manager is Jennifer Cory.
Twisp
Wagner Memorial Pool, in the city park near the confluence of the Twisp and Methow rivers at 325 N. Lincoln St., is scheduled to open June 15.
The pool features a slide and a zero-depth wading pool for toddlers, along with shaded seating areas, a bathhouse and vending machines.
Children through age 6 must be accompanied by a parent at all times, said town officials. Those who are not potty trained must wear swim diapers, which are available for purchase at the pool office. Children 7-13 must be able to pass a swim test to be in the pool without a parent or guardian.
The schedule includes: 6-7 a.m. weekdays, lap swim; 7-8 a.m. weekdays, water aerobics; 8-11 a.m. Wednesdays, swim team; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, lessons; 12:30-130 p.m. weekdays, lap swim (except Wednesdays); 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, open swim; 5:30-6:30 p.m. weekdays, lap swim; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays, open swim.
Lesson sessions run June 24 to July 5, July 8-19, July 22 to Aug. 2, and a fourth session to be determined. Mom and tot classes, and private lessons also are available. Registration forms are available in the pool office.
Admission will be charged. Daily fees are charged, or season passes are available.
The pool is available for rent for private parties.
The swim team is known as the Killer Whales.
